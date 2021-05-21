Schuylkill River Trail Reopening at Chestnut Street in Philadelphia Delayed Until Late June

King of Prussia, PA – The planned reopening of the Schuylkill River Trail under the Chestnut Street Bridge in Center City Philadelphia later this month is being delayed due to sub-surface obstructions in the river bank that are preventing completion of planned structural repairs to the retaining wall’s foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The trail is expected to reopen to pedestrians and cyclists by late June.

The trail was closed and detoured in mid-February, when construction began to repair the retaining wall that supports the embankment supporting the trail along the east bank of the river.

Trail users will continue to follow the posted detour routes to trail access points between Race Street and South Street during the closure at Chestnut Street.

PennDOT is partnering with the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department — which owns the trail and its non-profit partner the Schuylkill River Development Corporation — to repair the wall as part of its $103.3 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge and eight other nearby structures. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #