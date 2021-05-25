Maryland Energy Administration Awards Over Half a Million Dollars to Bolster State Energy Resilience and Sustainability

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Maryland Program Advances Opportunities for Cleaner Gird

Today the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announces $566,000 in awards for eight organizations that will fund feasibility analysis, planning, and design of microgrids bringing resilience and sustainability to Maryland communities, critical infrastructure, essential businesses, and emergency services.

Funding for these projects comes via MEA’s Resilient Maryland program, an innovative approach to support community, campus, and building-scale microgrids, advanced combined heat and power systems, resiliency hubs, and other distributed energy resource (DER) projects. Funding for this grant is made possible via the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, which MEA administers.

“Maryland continues to lead by example, providing funding to help Maryland communities and organizations address energy resiliency through the use of cleaner and renewable energy options,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

“Organizations across all sectors of our state’s economy are negatively impacted by power disruptions, due to more frequent extreme weather events, and higher demand for electricity,” explained MEA Director Dr. Mary Beth Tung, Esq. “This is the first year of the Resilient Maryland program, which provides grants to assist organizations with making their facilities more sustainable. ”

Updating the old utility grid infrastructure can be costly; and one of the most practical ways is for organizations to install DERs that enhance operational efficiency, generate power onsite, and allow for more energy management control. New systems often have the added benefit of adding resilience to the grid itself, improving the integrity of the state’s energy landscape. However, gaining the support of organizational decision makers to approve these projects and attracting capital to finance these solutions remains the biggest challenge in transitioning from concept to actionable project. This is due to the significant costs associated with conducting the necessary analysis to produce critical proof-of-concept plans.

The Resilient Maryland program addresses this challenge by helping to satisfy those costs and move projects forward. Grants are provided to help organizations pay for planning deliverables such as detailed project feasibility analyses, preliminary engineering models and designs, financial analyses, greenhouse gas reduction projections, and the identification and analyses of logistical and regulatory hurdles.

Click here for full information on all FY21 awardees and read about four spotlight awardees:

The City of Frostburg will use its $100,000 award to conduct feasibility analysis, planning, and design of a community microgrid to serve critical city infrastructure that includes public safety and potential emergency shelters as well as the water supply and wastewater systems.

The Mayor and City Council of Baltimore will use their $100,000 award to conduct feasibility analysis, planning, and design of a campus microgrid to serve its downtown municipal campus consisting of 14 city buildings that provide essential city services core to functionality of government and society, such as but not limited to: key emergency services, police, and fire services.

Little Chicks, LLC will use their $20,000 award to conduct feasibility analysis, planning, and design of a resilient facility power system for its poultry farm operation in Centreville. This project will study a system that will provide a sustainable, reliable source of energy that shields the farm against catastrophic loss of chickens as the result of a power outage.

Meritus Medical Center, Inc. will use its $100,000 award to conduct feasibility analysis, planning, and design of a campus microgrid to serve its hospital and associated medical campus in Hagerstown. One of the largest healthcare providers in western Maryland, the 277-bed hospital has 300 physicians on staff and employs over 3,000 workers.

The next cycle of this program will begin in July, for more information on this program or other MEA programs, please visit Energy.Maryland.gov.

###

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) advises the governor and general assembly on all energy matters, promoting affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. MEA develops and administers programs and policy to support and expand all sectors of the state’s economy while benefiting all Marylanders and implementing legislation. Please visit Energy.Maryland.gov and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.