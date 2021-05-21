2021 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Preliminary Harvest Totals 13,383

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.

The statewide preliminary total includes the 2021 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,283 birds, which compares with the 2020 youth harvest of 1,733 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2021 season dates were April 5-May 6 in the South Zone and April 12-May 13 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 27-28 and April 3-4 statewide.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (421), Pike (353), Jo Daviess (352), Marion (332), and Wayne (298).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season, and 2020 comparable harvest totals, is below.

County 2021 2020 ADAMS 271 321 ALEXANDER 150 142 BOND 128 159 BOONE 71 79 BROWN 217 244 BUREAU 149 170 CALHOUN 183 246 CARROLL 130 152 CASS 209 202 CHAMPAIGN 20 36 CHRISTIAN 38 41 CLARK 211 233 CLAY 220 264 CLINTON 84 116 COLES 46 45 CRAWFORD 176 217 CUMBERLAND 62 78 DEKALB 9 11 DEWITT 49 55 DOUGLAS 7 9 EDGAR 80 89 EDWARDS 78 93 EFFINGHAM 126 144 FAYETTE 263 284 FORD 16 19 FRANKLIN 176 203 FULTON 241 377 GALLATIN/HARDIN 191 221 GREENE 138 153 GRUNDY 53 59 HAMILTON 236 251 HANCOCK 252 327 HENDERSON 132 128 HENRY 106 110 IROQUOIS 78 84 JACKSON 276 329 JASPER 130 147 JEFFERSON 421 508 JERSEY 146 194 JODAVIESS 352 464 JOHNSON 219 197 KANE 0 3 KANKAKEE 44 47 KENDALL 9 14 KNOX 221 270 LAKE 6 10 LASALLE 110 102 LAWRENCE 138 163 LEE 83 85 LIVINGSTON 32 40 LOGAN 28 47 MACON 25 36 MACOUPIN 222 319 MADISON 192 283 MARION 332 444 MARSHALL/PUTNAM 104 127 MASON 132 150 MASSAC 96 98 MCDONOUGH 124 129 MCHENRY 97 101 MCLEAN 62 65 MENARD 74 108 MERCER 185 225 MONROE 139 166 MONTGOMERY 150 190 MORGAN 125 157 MOULTRIE 20 43 OGLE 152 147 PEORIA 112 136 PERRY 229 240 PIATT 10 5 PIKE 353 404 POPE 271 277 PULASKI 110 122 RANDOLPH 286 379 RICHLAND 106 151 ROCK ISLAND 152 217 SALINE 111 122 SANGAMON 105 116 SCHUYLER 183 249 SCOTT 68 93 SHELBY 128 146 ST CLAIR 126 152 STARK 17 18 STEPHENSON 154 188 TAZEWELL 71 72 UNION 256 311 VERMILION 128 118 WABASH 39 56 WARREN 47 61 WASHINGTON 134 175 WAYNE 298 372 WHITE 176 188 WHITESIDE 106 116 WILL 73 43 WILLIAMSON 283 284 WINNEBAGO 143 169 WOODFORD 66 81 Total 13383 15831

5/21/2021