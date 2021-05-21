» News » 2021 » Roaring River State Park hosts ribbon-cutting cere...

Roaring River State Park hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fish cleaning station June 4

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 21, 2021 – Missouri State Parks and Roaring River State Park celebrate the grand opening of the new fish cleaning station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4 in the lower end of Campground 3, south of Camp Smokey.

The new fish cleaning station is a state-of-art grinder station, with multiple cutting tables, including an ADA compliant cutting table, two start/stop control stations, four 60” side mount spray hoses and four convenient electrical outlets. This new fish cleaning station will improve efficiency while disposing fish remains in an environmentally-friendly manner.

“This project is a great example of several different entities working with the public to develop a beneficial solution for park guests and park staff,” says Missouri State Parks deputy regional director Justin Adams. “We are extremely proud of the effort that all groups put into this project, but especially with all of the donations that helped us make this project a reality. We believe that this new fish cleaning station will be able to serve the public for many years.”

This project was made possible thanks to the generous donations from the public, the Cassville Chamber of Commerce and Ozark Community Foundation and the Union Sportsman’s Alliance, who provided labor for the construction of the shelter. The remaining costs were shared by Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

If you have questions about the event or the project, please contact Joel Topham, park superintendent, at 417-847-2539. Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 outside Cassville.

