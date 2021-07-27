DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC INTRODUCES CHILD SAFETY SANITIZERS®, NAMES JESSE DANIELS AS CEO

Don't let this hidden danger happen! Alcohol Hand Sanitizers are poison to a baby ! DermaCare Safety Products has the only Child Resistant Safety Packaging! Jesse Daniels Named CEO

Swallowing just a tiny amount of hand sanitizer can cause alcohol poisoning in children and can cause low blood sugar, seizures, coma and even death.” — Rich Butler, Managing Director

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- While we adapt to a "new normal" in a pandemic era, alcohol hand sanitizers will remain with us as part of our daily lives. They are everywhere, so too, is the risk for accidental ingestion and poisoning in young infants and children.Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been an unprecedented spike in calls to poison control centers throughout the country due to accidental child ingestion.South Florida based DermaCare Packaging & Private Label has formed Dermacare Safety Products, LLC to tackle this growing threat to young and vulnerable infants and children."Swallowing just a tiny amount of hand sanitizer can cause alcohol poisoning in children and can cause low blood sugar, seizures, coma and even death", said DermaCare Managing Director Rich Butler."The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to keep hand sanitizers "out of the reach of children", But is that really enough?"The Poison Prevention Packaging Act, enacted in 1970 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, requires dangerous household products to be packaged in child-resistant packaging. The packaging must be significantly difficult for children under five years of age."Yet surprisingly", Butler goes on to say, "there are no Child-Resistant Safety Caps on Alcohol Hand Sanitizers. Clearly, this is an overlooked danger in every American home!"DermaCare Safety Products now has the solution with the first line of Child Safety Sanitizerspackaging that comes equipped with certified child resistant caps."As we launch this new consumer product line," said Butler, "we are equally excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Jesse Daniels as our Chief Executive Officer."Over the past few years, Jesse has helped to identify a number of opportunities in many different fields through his vast array of contacts that ultimately develop and result in meaningful business deals through his online connectivity skills & influencer capabilities.""Jesse also knows how to collaborate with others and make meaningful contributions to a team", said Butler. "It is his genuine nature, spirit, intelligence, and continual self-development that makes him so valuable to our mission. Working in tandem with our Chief Sales Officer, Kelly Stone, we know Jesse will play an integral role in creating market awareness of this hidden consumer danger of unsafe and unprotected hand sanitizers.""I am thankful to be part of the DermaCare Safety Products team." Said Daniels. "I am looking forward to this ride."Child Safety Sanitizerswill be available in convenient pocket size spray tubes, branded Safety Sprayand in 70% ethyl alcohol gel bottles, branded Purely Safe, both with certified child resistant safety caps. The product line is FDA / CGMP compliant, and it is expected to be available for both consumer retail, online e-commerce, and promotional product markets by Fall 2021.ABOUT DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC & DERMACARE PACKAGING & PRIVATE LABEL, LLCDermaCare Packaging & Private Label, LLC (DermaCare Line), has been a Supplier member of Promotional Products Association International (PPAI #537995) since 1989.Founding Partner, and Managing Director, Rich Butler was the first to introduce hand sanitizers as a private label promotional marketing tool for pharmaceutical brands in 1995.Today, with business partners Kelly Stone and Jesse Daniels, they maintain a leadership role, through DermaCare Safety Products, LLC in bringing innovative child safety packaging solutions, produced in FDA registered & compliant facilities and available for distribution worldwide.If you think your child has consumed hand sanitizer, call 911, or the American Association of Poison Control Centers 1-800-222-1222.

