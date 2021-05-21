Canadian Wine Lovers To Go Live for Over 4 Hours on World Chardonnay Day

Carl’s Wine Club Hosts Virtual Chardonnay Marathon

WEST KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready to kick off the weekend? You can tune in virtually to celebrate World Chardonnay Day starting at 4pm PST on May 21, 2021.

Carl Boucher, founder of Carl’s Wine Club, will be live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube with over 25 Canadian chardonnays. The virtual event aimed at wine lovers across Canada and around the world can only be considered a marathon: over 4 hours of live wine reviews. He will be joined by winemakers, winery owners, and wine influencers from across Canada throughout the evening. The live event will include fun prizes for participants such as wine accessories and wine glasses that will be drawn at random throughout the evening.

“Canadian chardonnay is at a world-class level, and we can’t wait to celebrate this fact on World Chardonnay Day,” says Carl Boucher, Founder and Chief Wine Officer of Carl’s Wine Club.

Wine Lovers Invited to Connect

Anyone can tune in to the virtual event by going to Carl’s Wine Club’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Wine lovers are invited to stop by the virtual event to learn more about Canadian chardonnay, represent Canada on World Chardonnay Day, and have a chance to win prizes randomly drawn throughout the evening.



About Carl’s Wine Club

Founded on Canada Day in 2020, Carl’s Wine Club is free to join and features a different Canadian winery each week via social media and e-mail. Members can learn more about each winery and have the option to purchase a tasting pack from that winery. With over 4,000 members across Canada, Carl’s Wine Club is growing quickly and promises to be a game-changer for the Canadian wine industry.

