Pelosi Remarks at Photo Opportunity with His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a photo opportunity today with His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, before a bipartisan leadership meeting. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:

Speaker Pelosi. Good afternoon.

As House Speaker, it is my great honor to welcome the President back again to the Capitol, Mr. President. I recall with great honor when you visited us before, when you were newly elected President of the Republic of Korea in 2017.

We welcome you back, eager to hear from you about issues of concern to both of our countries. Our relationship is one that is a security one, but also a personal one. We are blessed in the United States with many Korean Americans, including on my own staff. And I know the value of contribution that they make, especially as a Californian.

We also know that our friendship is strengthened by the presence of 28,000 U.S. troops in Korea, in South Korea. And, over time, hundreds of thousands of Americans have been able to have an appreciation for the relation – for the importance of our relationship.

Again, we welcome you. We look forward to hearing what you have to say about security, in terms of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula; about how we can work together on the climate issue, and thank you for your extraordinary leadership in that regard; our cooperation to fight the pandemic; and, again, in so many ways, to benefit from Korea’s being in the forefront of innovation as we go forward to make the future better for the people of the world, particularly how we work together for our two countries.

