New Book on Helping Leaders and Executives Improve Their Leadership Skills Achieves #1 Bestseller Status on Launch Day!

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Press announced this week that Bill Yeargin’s new book, Education of a CEO: Lessons for Leaders, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Christian Leadership, Boat Building, Industrial Business Management, and more!The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ot2k3w Education of a CEO applies Bill’s decades of experience as a student at some of the world’s best colleges, his travels to over 100 countries, and his unexpected journey to the corner office and years of experience there running a global corporation.“Fortunately for me, I have been exposed to numerous situations and experiences that have provided me a unique education as a CEO,” says Bill. “I have always been passionate about developing those around me. I want to help people learn and am excited to share stories that are hopefully interesting and occasionally funny, but most importantly, I want to teach something. I want to help you be a better leader.”To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.Bill Yeargin is the CEO of Correct Craft. Under Bill’s leadership, Correct Craft has won all their industry’s major awards and developed a unique culture of “Making Life Better.” A passionate lifelong learner, Bill earned an MBA and has completed post-graduate education at Harvard, Stanford, Villanova, Wharton, and MIT.He served both the Obama and Trump administrations on cabinet-level advisory councils and Florida Trend magazine recognized Bill as one of “Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders.”Bill has been published hundreds of times, has authored four books including the best-seller Making Life Better: The Correct Craft Story, and is a sought-after conference speaker.He and his wife Leigh have two daughters, Erin (married to Ben) and Amanda.Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ot2k3w to purchase the book and to learn more!For Further Information Contact:Brie Carter, Marketing Coordinator(407) 956-6493communication@correctcraft.com