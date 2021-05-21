Certified Coach Lori Hoene to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all born with unique talents, gifts, and personalities but sometimes we get so caught up in our negative thoughts, self- criticism, that we do not realize our true potential.

Past traumas, early childhood wounds, family entanglements, society constructs and demands create negative thought-patterns, limiting beliefs, etc., that keep us stuck and stand in the way of our dreams.

That is why working with a Certified Coach can propel us forward and help us achieve the life we truly want to have.

Lori Hoene is an exceptional certified coach who coaches around self-awareness and decisions.

“As an Impact Coach I wholeheartedly encourage people to go beneath the surface and meet yourself, figure out who you really are, YOUR beliefs, YOUR values, YOUR purpose, etc., not societies or someone else’s beliefs and values that have been imposed on you,” says Lori. “This encourages a positive way of being, shedding light on why we experience life as we do and literally changes the way we see ourselves in more optimistic and healthier way.”

Lori had been a Certified Coach for 4 years when she went through an extremely dark period in her life, battling her own personal demons. After trying dozens of treatments to pull herself out of a hole to no avail, she discovered Neuroscience and spent months deep diving into every neuroscience perspective until she was able to understand pragmatically and analytically what was occurring in her system and the way the body and mind work collectively, and she began thriving. Today, her coaching is dedicated to how through neuroscience and how we can rewire and redirect our brain to think more positively. And what Lori has struggled with and remarkably overcame, not only makes her very relatable to clients, but continues to keep her grounded.

“True transformational change is when we transcend beyond our old restricting identities of who we believe we have become through limiting beliefs and the way we view the world through knee jerk reactions,” says Lori. “By recognizing who we are authentically and why we respond the way we do it becomes very cathartic. Essentially, we are liberating ourselves from any maladaptive thinking discovering the essence of our true selves.”

As a coach, Lori reminds us be in alignment with our true self and master our best potential. It is about focusing on our unique abilities and not be engrossed in the past but living purposefully and intentionally.

According to Lori, since a lot of how we view life comes from childhood and past traumas, we spend our adulthood out of balance viewing life with different perspectives of inadequacy, but neuroscience clarifies how mind and body are connected and how our points of view are triggered. Then we can become better versions of ourselves feeling good about our lives while acknowledging our whole identity. And we can form fresh new attitudes, follow our own beliefs and values, and overcome the fear that is holding us back.

When we start to live life more authentic, with more awareness on the present moment, devoid of our habitual thought patterns, it inspires new ways of thinking.

“In other words, by not living authentically we are denying our true selves,” says Lori. “Once we acknowledge where we are in the now and be absolutely okay with that then we can move forward.”

Lori says when people embark on the road of self-discovery and transform their lives it is inevitable that we will lose people, places, and things. Because we are bound for a greater purpose letting go of what no longer serves us is critical to our well- being.

With her unique passionate coaching style, Lori helps us identify our blind spots and blockages, so we are no longer allowing the past to control our future.

“We must figure out who we are and live true to ourselves so we can create a vibrant and fulfilling life we actually want and become the absolute best versions of ourselves.”

For more information, visit www.lorihoene.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno