Joy Adler of Alternative Healing Arts to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than any other songwriter of his era, Van Morrison placed the spiritual dimension of his music in the forefront.

On “In the Garden,” he sang: “And then one day you came back home. You were a creature all in rapture. You had the key to your soul. And you did open that day. You came back to the garden.”

According to Morrison, the song is based on a form of transcendental meditation before a person arrives at peace and tranquility.

“Van Morrison said that music heals,” recalls holistic healer and singer Joy Adler. “I remember hearing ‘In the Garden’ and being blown away, tears streaming down my face.”

Joy Adler is the founder of Alternative Healing Arts where she combines her love of healing with her love of music and sound.

“Who knew starting a career in marketing and music would end up in this?” laughs Joy. “The truth is we are all artists. We all have something inside of our soul that we long to express. It is part of our soul's destiny. It is what makes us feel whole. I have a great passion for healing and helping people fulfill their soul's longing and heart's desire.”

Joy helps her clients release what is blocking them achieving their greatest fulfillment to get their lives moving in the direction of their dreams.

“We need to love ourselves. We need to be willing to give ourselves what we long for and reclaim our personal power. Those are the principles for healing,” says Joy. “My job is to be present and compassionate for where they are and help them realize that they have everything they need for happiness within them. You are the answer to your prayers. Open and turn the key to self-love for everything that's meant for you.”

Much like her hero Van Morrison, Joy possesses a unique gift for healing through music. Through ceremonial singing, her voice she touches the root of your soul and calls it forth. She has been named the Goldenvoice That Heals and continues to write, teach, record, tour, and create musical healing events with her group Joy Adler and The Souls of Evolution.

“Set your intention for what it is that you hope people will receive from the grace of your words,” says Joy. “When I walk out onto the stage or when I make a recording, I’m creating music for the purpose of healing.”

Close Up Radio will feature Joy Adler in an interview with Jim Masters on May 25th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.joyadler.com