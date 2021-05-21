Michael Forlenza of DPL Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are feeling overburdened and overwhelmed at work, you are not alone. Increasing demand, the accelerating pace of change, interpersonal conflict, office politics, the stress of leadership, role transition, massive uncertainty, and too much complexity leave many people feeling drained, depleted, and in over their heads.

Michael Forlenza is an ICF professional certified coach and the founder of DPL Coaching & Consulting.

Michael offers evidence-based coaching for busy people struggling with stress, overwhelm, and burnout in their personal and professional lives. Through a variety of science-based and experience-tested methods, Michael can help clients reduce inner and outer conflict, develop resilience, find a way forward, and become the person they want to be.

DPL stands for development, performance and leadership. Michael’s coaching is for any client at any point in their career whose primary experience is too much stress.

“Leaders of organizations face unique demands. When leaders are placed in new, more challenging roles, all they know is they're stressed, the demands of their role are exceeding their capacity to meet it,” says Michael. “Developmental coaching becomes a useful way to help them manage that stress. We're trying to match their capacity with the demands of their new role.”

Whether it’s work stress, life stress or inner stress, stress is a dynamic experience. We live in a world of complexity and the inherent uncertainty surrounding that complexity is what creates the experience of stress. When people develop compassion for their own experience, things tend to go better. That’s why the first thing he does when he’s working with someone is validate their stress.

“Whether or not people can meet their demands is not necessarily correlated to their belief in themselves,” says Michael. “In fact, most high performing people have some of the harshest inner critics. We can’t change history, but perhaps we can change the emotional charge around our learned experiences and contextualize them more effectively.”

Michael says he was inspired by his experience working with clients throughout the pandemic.

“The pandemic has been stressful to say the least,” says Michael. “The whole range of what people have experienced in their personal and professional lives, all the change, all the uncertainty, working from home, a lack of boundaries. So many people have lost jobs. So many women have fallen out of the workforce because they were the only one available to take care of kids. How do we bring them back in a way that is safe and comfortable and honors what their experience has been?”

Michael’s coaching is designed to open new possibilities for learning, action and growth.

For more information, visit www.coachingthroughstressfulexperience.com