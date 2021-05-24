Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Grows At Rate Of 31% Through 2021

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to grow from $1.55 billion in 2020 to $2.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to reach $2.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The rising number of surgical procedures is predicted to contribute to the growth of surgical sealants market. In recent years, the continuous surge in surgical procedures is registered attributing to the growing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, increasing incidence of spinal and sports-related injuries, and rising geriatric population. The old-age population is more prone to chronic, heart, and other diseases, thereby undergoing surgical procedures. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of people over the age of 65 is projected to increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050, globally.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market consists of revenue generated from the sales of surgical sealants and adhesives. Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air & fluid leakages during or after the surgeries. These are used for minimizing blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound area without limiting the tissue movement.

The surgical sealants and tissue adhesives market covered in this report is segmented by product into biological sealants, synthetic sealants, semi-synthetic sealants. It is also segmented by indication into tissue sealing, tissue engineering, hemostasis and by end-use into hospitals, clinics, others.

Major players in the surgical sealants and adhesives industry are Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Sanofi, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surgical sealants and adhesives market overview, forecast surgical sealants and adhesives market size and growth for the whole market, surgical sealants and adhesives market segments, and geographies, surgical sealants and adhesives market trends, surgical sealants and adhesives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

