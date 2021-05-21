Kawebook.com Bringing Online Novel Writers Works to International Fiction Lovers
Professional and amateur writers encouraged to submit their storiesBANGKOK, THAILAND, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kawebook.com has announced it is now accepting new writers for its 2021 season. Writers who are interested in having their novels published online have an excellent forum in which they can share their creative stories. The platform offers a host of new opportunities for writers and book lovers alike.
Publishing with KaweBook is an ideal opportunity for professional and amateur writers from all over the world. KaweBook is a well-respected publishing company with a great reputation, and supports its authors with a full list of available books on its website. Readers check in every day to see new releases and can read daily episodes of some of their favorite stories for free. Its selection of books will be ranked by readers and topics. Readers have the option of leaving feedback and comments to share with others who have the same interests. Popular fiction themes range from romance and adventure to espionage and fantasy.
“We encourage writers to get started by writing their unique stories and then submitting their manuscripts to Kawebook.com,” said the Owner and Managing Director of Glory Forever Public Company Limited. “Professional and amateur authors have a great opportunity to share their touching and exciting stories with the world. There is so much great content out there, especially when it comes to romance, action and adventure, royalty and war stories and fantasy. We want to do everything to help our authors connect with readers who will really appreciate a writer’s creative efforts, because we only publish top-quality fiction. Kawebook.com finds that is extremely valuable to reach online readers all over the world.”
Publishing with Kawebook.com is a fantastic way for authors to generate income. Writers can subscribe to the website and submit a graphic novel or comic book or upload animation. The publisher will assist writers with the format and then release new submissions to the public in an online book form. Readers enjoy browsing for books on the website for an extensive, fun selection of various topics. Every day, KaweBook offers free episodes of stories for readers who anticipate the next chapter of exciting stories.
Kawebook.com makes it easy for writers to publish and for readers to find the fiction that interests them. The website is easy to navigate and lists top fiction and the latest exciting novels. Based in Thailand, Kawebook is the most popular publisher of romance novels, action and adventure, espionage, mythology, fantasy and science fiction. It also offers Chinese and Japanese fiction.
The website updates readers with the latest, exciting stories. Lately, the most popular offerings in fiction include “The Dark Knight,” “Ruins of God,” “Haruthai” and “Shen Ming.”
Kawebook.com is a great resource for first-time and seasoned authors. It specializes in fiction and encourages writers to submit their novels. It is the place for writers and readers to meet and support great stories.
For more information or to learn about นิยาย, go to www.kawebook.com.
