Speaker, Consultant and Businessman Roy Meyer Lives a Full-Time Remote Lifestyle and Inspires Others To Do The Same

Traveling the globe with his family, Roy Meyer is changing the way people work and live through innovative business and marketing strategies.

UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to working life. More than ever, companies are now allowing their employees to work from home or remote locations. New interfaces such as Zoom, Slack and others have helped to make this transition seamless providing endless new opportunities that were not previously available in a typical office environment. While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, remote working looks like it's here to stay.Roy Meyer, real estate professional, entrepreneur, business consultant and international speaker, saw this coming well over twenty years ago. After obtaining his B.S degree in business at Cal State Long Beach in southern CA, he became obsessed with learning about business and marketing skills, systems and processes, outsourcing, and building virtual teams. In the past two decades, he has surrounded himself with the very best and most influential people in each of these fields learning, implementing and continually testing new cutting edge strategies and marketing techniques.His motto, ‘’Break the Rules, Find Your Freedom, Live Your Life,” is what pushed his family to sell everything they owned and begin living a life of freedom to travel the world. Working from exotic places such as Bali, the Maldives, Egypt, Philippines, Canary Islands, and more, he lives the perfect balance between a nomadic lifestyle, building successful businesses from afar, and spending quality time with his family.As Roy's family continues to travel full-time, he and his wife are homeschooling their two children including at the same time educating them both how to be successful entrepreneurs. They are his motivation and inspiration, they are the ‘’why’’ to what he does. Together, they have a tremendous following and have established a social media presence known as the 'The Wingin’ it Family' as they continue to share their world journey together.In his eyes, systems and processes in conjunction with building virtual teams offer the greatest possibility of being able to build a highly lucrative business that at the same time allows one to live their ideal lifestyle. Enjoying life, family time and other ventures shouldn’t have to be a compromise in this new day and age.An inspiration to many, he wants to continue spreading the message that starting and building a business doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your freedom. You no longer have to make a choice between building a successful business or having lifestyle freedom as now you can have both and Roy is passionate about helping others build their businesses in a way that at the same time allows them to live their ideal lifestyles.He says, “The key to success is knowing what to do and how NOT to do it!”With a proven track record of helping clients build highly successful businesses as well as being a regular contributor for several national publications, he offers a variety of programs to empower entrepreneurs to make a paradigm shift in their success trajectory. In Roy's latest venture, he's taking on a brand new real estate agent and helping to build out their business from the ground up into a dominating force in their market area so that others can follow along and implement the same processes in real time.His experience and knowledge with systems and processes, remote work and building virtual teams is truly life-changing and an inspiration to many especially during these trying times. Delighting audiences both online and offline by providing them with cutting edge strategies is what he does best. His tagline ‘’let me show you what to do and then how not to do it’’ best describes his teaching approach.“Lifestyle freedom starts with your own confidence to make it happen!”Keep up with Roy Meyer on his LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.