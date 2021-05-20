2021 TITAN Property Awards Announces Winners of the Inaugural Season

2021 TITAN Property Awards Season 1 Winners Announced 2021 TITAN Property Awards Season 2: Call for Entries TITAN Property Awards Statuettes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TITAN Property Awards (TITAN) has unveiled the list of 2021 Season 1 winners of the inaugural season of its distinguished awards program, to the public. This announcement is featured in tandem with the on-going pandemic that disrupted the status quo of our lives, and we hope that everyone is staying safe during this time of crisis.

This award honors the industry’s most formidable projects in architectural design, interior design, property development, real estate, and marketing from all over the world. We reward excellent design and ideas, innovative concepts, and groundbreaking strategies that goes into developing exceptional properties, said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “Where our efforts and passion helped advance the global infrastructure, through honoring remarkable property design projects and qualified industry professionals, setting a new benchmark for property-related excellence across the industry.”

From 31 countries worldwide, including United States, China, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Denmark, Japan, to name a few, more than 600 entries were nominated, and only the best emerged victorious. Each project was blind judged, by the TITAN jury panel, comprised of distinguished professionals of the international property scene, evaluated on criteria determined by the merits of TITAN Property Awards. The winners were chosen based on the average scores, provided by the jury members.

Throughout the course of this dark chapter in our lives, being a jury for the 2021 TITAN Property Awards has been an exceptional pleasure, with some making their debut as a judge in the TITAN Property Awards. These individuals are well represented in their fields, such as: José Martinez Silva (Atelier Central), Hans-Petter Bjørnådal (Bjørnådal Arkitektstudio), Ching-Wen Huang (D.H.I.A International Design Co. Ltd.), Fadi Kreiker (Prime Lands Group), Yolande Wong (Beijing Zhijian Culture Communication), Freeman Woo (Kith and Kin Realty), Benjamin Calleja (Livit Design) and Zhou Wen Jun (524 STUDIO), to name a few. “Our jury members were impressed by the innovative concepts, design standards, scope, and diversity of the projects nominated this year.” Ong said. “Ensuring high standards of high quality, giving them the international exposure, they deserve”

Among the winning individuals and organizations this year are: Archillusion Design, Lars Gitz Architects, LSD Interior Design, KR Properties, Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute, JDID Inc., Prime Lands Group, Mercurio Design Lab S.r.l., CIMET Arquitectos, and Bai Design International Ltd, to name a few. “Being a part of the growth that these organizations and individuals indulge in is a truly humbling experience,” Ong said. “I hope that the future holds a place where everything improves for the better, resulting in the bar for growth and success to be significantly higher.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Property Awards to bring attention to the international property industry and promote their ingeniously built buildings and designs to prominent audiences around the world.