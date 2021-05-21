Distinctive Schools Announces Eric Dailey as New Chief of Staff
Distinctive Schools (DS) welcomes Eric Dailey, who joins the team as DS continues to invest in learning acceleration, DEI, and strong organizational culture.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinctive Schools (DS) welcomes Eric Dailey as the network’s new Chief of Staff. Dailey brings over a decade of professional experience in expanding access to high-quality learning experiences to students. Dailey joins the team as DS continues to invest in leadership, learning acceleration, mental health, diversity, equity, inclusion, and strong organizational culture.
“Eric brings tremendous insight and expertise to our organization, providing strategic thought-partnership to our leadership team, and bringing a laser focus on organizational stability and sustainability,” shared Scott Frauenheim, Chief Executive Officer at Distinctive Schools. “As a growing organization, we look forward to welcoming nearly 400 new students to Distinctive Schools campuses this upcoming fall. Eric’s insight in designing and providing opportunities for students and families will be an exceptional addition to our team.”
Prior to joining DS, Eric served for four years as Vice President, Deputy Executive Director for Teach For America Nashville-Chattanooga. As Deputy Executive Director, Eric ensured that the region’s internal conditions allowed for pursuit of its multi-year strategic priorities in service to more than 1,000 teachers, alumni, and staff and more than 10,000 students across two communities, Nashville and Chattanooga. Eric previously served as a national Managing Director at Teach For America, supporting the organization’s alumni of color network.
"I'm excited to engage, support, and lead alongside the Distinctive Schools network, students, families, staff and partners,” Dailey shared of his new role, “to reimagine and reinvent our work during a critical moment within our organization, and during an inflection point in our country and world is a challenge and an honor."
Dailey’s skills and expertise will be pivotal as DS continues to plan for a more equitable and resilient future for learners across Chicago and Metro Detroit. As Distinctive Schools prepares for the next decade of innovative education, Eric will work closely with the leadership team with a focus on organizational growth, leadership collaboration, communications, strategy, philanthropy and external affairs. For additional information, and partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.distinctiveschools.org/.
About Distinctive Schools
Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from historically marginalized backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrive in college, career, and life.
