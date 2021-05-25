Versatile art director Kevin Meek joins Centrifuge Brand Marketing team
Graphic designer Kevin Meek’s vision will accelerate the firm's growing reputation as an industrial brand marketing leaderLA GRANGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrifuge Brand Marketing today announced an expansion of its creative team with the addition of versatile graphic designer Kevin Meek. Joining the Centrifuge team as art director, Meek will lead the visual direction of the communications programs and marketing campaigns for the firm’s industrial manufacturing clients.
“It's a thrill to get the creative juices flowing and provide top-notch art direction for Centrifuge and the clients we represent,” Kevin says. "I am beyond ecstatic to be part of such a highly skilled and talented team. I’ve already been able to make a creative impact right out of the gate."
Ken Jackson, Centrifuge founder and principal of creative direction, believes Meek’s vision will accelerate the firm's growing reputation as an industrial brand marketing leader.
“Kevin brings a wide-ranging skillset that will elevate our creative output and enhance our capabilities in support of the industrial brands we represent.” Jackson says. “His creativity and deep design knowledge raise the bar for all the marketing communications we produce.”
In his role, Meek is responsible for providing art direction on branding assignments and campaigns for global manufacturing brands. He will draw on extensive, director-level experience with industry-leading companies such as Nike, Sears Holdings Corporation, Walgreens, and Grubhub, among others.
About Centrifuge
Founded in 2009, Centrifuge Brand Marketing specializes in B2B marketing and branding for industrial manufacturers. Centrifuge, based in Chicago’s western suburbs, is a team of experienced brand strategists, creative thinkers, copywriters, art directors, web developers, video producers, and analysts under a leadership team possessing a combined 75 years in B2B and manufacturing marketing. Dedicated to helping manufacturers achieve sustained and escalating growth, Centrifuge delivers engaging, creative marketing communications programs based on deep insights.
