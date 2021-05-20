Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:50 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.