Product Description
Company Announcement
Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling all its Randall-brand beans because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk. The recall includes the following products:
|
Brand
|
Description
|
UPC
|
Batch/Lot Numbers
|
“Best By” Date
|Randall
|RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ
|070095000100
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ
|070095000117
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall Randall
|RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ
|070095000131 070095000209
|ALL ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025 Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ
|070095000216
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ
|070095000230
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ
|070095000407
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ
|070095000414
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ
|070095000430
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ
|070095000308
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ
|070095000315
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ
|070095000339
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ
|070095000506
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ
|070095000537
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ
|070095000605
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ
|070095000612
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ
|070095000636
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ
|070095000711
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ
|070095000735
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL ULITMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ
|070095000902
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ
|070095005105
|ALL
|Prior to January 1 2025
The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top. Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.
Consumers who have purchased jars of Randall-brand beans, regardless of the “Best By” date, should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company between 9 am and 5 pm at 1-513-793-6525.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Scott Keating
- 1-513-793-6525