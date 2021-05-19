When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling all its Randall-brand beans because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk. The recall includes the following products:

Brand Description UPC Batch/Lot Numbers “Best By” Date Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ 070095000100 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ 070095000117 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ 070095000131 070095000209 ALL ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ 070095000216 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000230 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ 070095000407 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ 070095000414 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000430 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ 070095000308 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ 070095000315 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000339 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ 070095000506 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000537 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ 070095000605 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ 070095000612 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000636 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ 070095000711 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000735 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL ULITMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ 070095000902 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ 070095005105 ALL Prior to January 1 2025

The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top. Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Consumers who have purchased jars of Randall-brand beans, regardless of the “Best By” date, should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company between 9 am and 5 pm at 1-513-793-6525.