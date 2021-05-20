WEDC Secretary Hughes to visit Fork Farms at TitletownTech

What: Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is visiting Fork Farms, makers of an innovative indoor farming system that allows users to grow more than 394 pounds of food a year in just 9 square feet.

Fork Farms was certified by WEDC as a Qualified New Business Venture last month allowing investors in the young company to be eligible for tax credits. Hughes will be talking about what WEDC is doing to support our state’s innovative startups and the importance of WEDC’s proposed $100 million venture capital fund.

When: 11 a.m., Thursday, May 20

Where: Fork Farms is located at TitletownTech, 1025 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Event will take place in the lobby where the Fork Farms system is on display.

Note: Good photo and video opportunities of Fork Farms CEO Alex Tyink teaching Secretary Missy Hughes how to use the company’s vertical farming system.