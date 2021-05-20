Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,078 in the last 365 days.

WEDC Secretary Hughes to visit Fork Farms at TitletownTech

What: Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is visiting Fork Farms, makers of an innovative indoor farming system that allows users to grow more than 394 pounds of food a year in just 9 square feet.

Fork Farms was certified by WEDC as a Qualified New Business Venture last month allowing investors in the young company to be eligible for tax credits. Hughes will be talking about what WEDC is doing to support our state’s innovative startups and the importance of WEDC’s proposed $100 million venture capital fund.

When: 11 a.m., Thursday, May 20

Where: Fork Farms is located at TitletownTech, 1025 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Event will take place in the lobby where the Fork Farms system is on display.

Note: Good photo and video opportunities of Fork Farms CEO Alex Tyink teaching Secretary Missy Hughes how to use the company’s vertical farming system.

You just read:

WEDC Secretary Hughes to visit Fork Farms at TitletownTech

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.