Alternative Proteins Market Size worth USD 3.89 Billion in 2027 | Shift to Vegan Diets, Rising Focus on Personal Health and Wellness are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Major companies profiled in the global Alternative Proteins market report are include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Incorporated.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alternative proteins market size is expected to reach USD 3.89 billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Factors such as changing food preferences and diets and increase in lifestyles-related health conditions, shift to vegan diets, rising focus on personal health and wellness, and rising disposable income among consumers in developing economies are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Animal proteins are derived from sources such as meat, eggs, milk, and fish, and have higher quality of proteins owing to content of essential amino acids; whereas, plant-based products have a limited amount of some amino acids, but not all amino acids. Changing climate and environmental impact caused by producing traditional livestock or animal-based protein, and rising food demand globally are other factors driving market growth. Availability of and rising preference for protein from alternative vegan sources such as algae and plants is steadily gaining traction, and rapid approvals by concerned authorities and bodies is supporting growth of the market.

FREE Sample Copy Available with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/57

Rapid innovations in food technology, increasing investments in alternative protein production, and rising demand for protein from edible insects are other key growth supporting factors. In addition, a growing consumer base of plant-based proteins driven by belief that these improve overall health and helps with weight management is expected to continue to support market growth going ahead. Furthermore, shift away from animal-based protein due to sustainability and ethics has been steadily resulting in a shift in consumer preference for more plant-based protein products.

Some key findings from the report

In 2019, the plant-based protein segment accounted for largest revenue share of 45.1% in the global alternative protein market and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.

Rising food demand globally, driven by a rapidly increasing global population, need to more-than-double current food production volumes, and increasing focus on more environment-friendly and sustainable food production methods and sources of high nutrition have been driving market growth.

Among the plant-based protein sources, peas and soybean are ideal and most widely used.

In March 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Health, which is a Dow DuPont Specialty Products Division business, added six plant protein nuggets to its Supro and Trupro product range. The new ingredients contain more protein or less sodium than previous offerings, and are available in a variety of formats and textures for usage in nutrition bars, snacks, and cereals.

Major companies profiled in the global market report are include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Incorporated.

Asia Pacific alternative proteins market accounted for a rapid revenue growth rate in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Steady growth can be attributed to rising demand for protein-rich diets driven by increasing focus on health and wellness, increasing disposable income, and shift to vegan protein sources among consumers in the region. In addition, rapid economic growth, and advancements in the food & beverages industry in countries in the region is expected to continue to support market growth.

North America dominated other regional markets in the global alternative proteins market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Rising concerns related to animal-products and protein, increasing vegan population, and rising investment in protein alternative sources are driving market growth. Presence of a large number of major players with robust capability in R&D and technology are some key factors expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Check Our Prices]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/57

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Alternative Proteins Market on the basis of source, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Plant Protein Mycoprotein Algal Protein Insect Protein

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed and Pet Food Personal Care and Cosmetics



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alternative-proteins-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube | Instagram