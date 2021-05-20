Keystone Ridge Designs Creates Commercial-Grade Site Furnishings
BUTLER, PA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Ridge Designs is pleased to announce that they create commercial-grade site furnishings. Everything they design is crafted in the USA, giving their customers peace of mind that they are supporting the country.
Keystone Ridge Designs offers the highest quality commercial-grade furnishings, including recycling and trash containers, bike racks, umbrellas, tables and chairs, benches, children’s furniture, and more. All of their designs are built with longevity in mind, giving buyers confidence that they’re purchasing a piece that will last. Using powder-coated steel, the company crafts pieces that range from classic to more modern designs. They’re the perfect addition to any outdoor space, such as parks, city streets, school campuses, and shopping centers.
For the last 25 years, Keystone Ridge Designs has crafted quality furniture that holds up to the elements and outdoor use. They strive to help developers create a beautiful yet functional landscape that encourages social interaction and enjoyment of the outdoors. With quick-ship and customized options available, their customers can order exactly what they need to complete their project.
Anyone interested in learning about commercial-grade site furnishings can find out more by visiting the Keystone Ridge Designs website or calling 1-800-284-8208.
About Keystone Ridge Designs: Keystone Ridge Designs has provided high-quality, commercial-grade site furnishings to their customers for 25 years. They create their own designs with classic and modern styles, and craft each piece from powder-coated steel made in the USA for increased longevity. Their goal is to help create functional, unique outdoor landscapes.
Company: Keystone Ridge Designs
Address: 670 Mercer Road
City: Butler
State: PA
Zip code: 16001
Toll-free number: 1-800-284-8208
Telephone number: 1-724-284-1213
Fax number: 1-724-284-1253
Email address: sales@krdusa.com
Zach
Zach
