Route 1043 Road Closure Next Week in Sheshequin Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1043 (Sheshequin Road) in Sheshequin Township, Bradford County, will be closed during daylight hours beginning next week. On Monday, May 24 through Friday, June 4, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Sheshequin Road between the intersections with Hornbrook Road and Hornbrook Road, while they replace deteriorating pipes. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. A detour using Hornbrook Road in Sheshequin Township will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 4, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

