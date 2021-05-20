Route 3003 Washington Pike Lane Restriction Starts Monday in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Washington Pike (Route 3003) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 24 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early June between Empire Drive and Spring House Lane as crews conduct culvert pipe work and headwall construction.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

