Senate Committee ApprovesHistoric Legislation to Reduce Health Insurance Premiums by 18%

Senator Donovan’s landmark bill to lower health insurance premiums, improve health equity, and increase accessible care clears its first Senate committee with strong support

DENVER, CO - This evening, the Senate Health & Human Services Committee passed HB21-1232 with strong support after hours of testimony. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Pro Temp Kerry Donovan, seeks to make health insurance coverage more affordable and more accessible, provide relief for small businesses, improve health equity, and maintain protections for rural & critical access hospitals.

“The United States health care industry is an abject failure. Too many Coloradans forgo critical care because they can’t navigate the system’s complicated patchwork of costs and regulations. Or worse, they worry that seeking out the care they need will come at an insurmountable cost,” said Senator Donovan (D-Vail). “This bill is the culmination of years of work, and is another important step down a long road of work to ensure every Coloradan can easily access affordable, life-saving health care.”

Specifically, the bill requires health insurance carriers to reduce premiums by at least 18% over the next three years. If carriers fail to meet premium reduction targets, the state may set rates on a limited basis to meet consumer savings targets. Additionally, the state will create a standardized benefit plan, available on the individual and small group market through private insurance carriers in every county in the state.

The development of the standardized plan will undergo diverse stakeholder engagement and solicit oversight from people of color and Coloradans who live in both rural and urban areas of the state. This is designed to improve racial health equity and decrease racial health disparities.

Overall, HB21-1232 will simultaneously lower out-of-pocket costs for people, families, and businesses across the state, extend coverage to immigrant families and individuals – regardless of documentation status, and insert accountability into the health insurance industry through several transparency mechanisms.

The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further consideration. To read the bill and find updates regarding the status, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1232.