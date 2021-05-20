Smashing Workshops On Front-End And Design – Smashing Magazine

About the author Iris, who works daily between three languages, is known for her love of linguistics, art, web design and typography, as well as her gold mine of … More about Iris ↬

Front-end and design are remarkably complicated these days. That’s why we invite friendly, smart people from the community to host online workshops for everyone to learn together. And we have new ones coming.

How do we build and establish a successful design system? What about modern CSS and JavaScript? What’s the state of HTML email? And what’s new, smart design pattern could we use? What will it take us to go to TypeScript or Vue.js? With us online workshops, we try to answer these questions well.

Our workshops bring in knowledgeable, friendly people from the community to explore real solutions real problems, living with you. All sessions are divided 2.5h segments over days, so you always have time to ask questions, share your screen, and get instant feedback. Skip to all workshops.

In reality, live discussions and interactive exercises is at the very cordial of each workshop, with group work, homework, reviews, and live interaction with people around the world. Plus you get everything video recordings of all sessions, so you can look back in your easy chair at any time in the comfort of your workspace.

Upcoming workshops (May-September 2021)

No pre-recorded sessions, no big picture conversations. Our workshops take place live and stretch over several days. They are divided into 2.5h sessionsIn addition, you get all workshop recordings, slides and a friendly V&A in each session.

We also have friendly bundles for larger teams and agencies.

Workshops in May – July

Meet us friendly front-end & UX workshops. Increase your skills online and learn from experts – directly.

Workshops in August – September

What do online workshops look like?

Do you experience Zoom fatigue also? After all, who really wants to spend more time in front of their screen? This is exactly why we redesigned the online workshop experience, take into account the time required to take in all the content, understand it and have enough time to ask only the right questions.

In our workshops, all are just a slightly vague rectangle on the screen; everyone is equal and is invited to participate.

Our online workshops take place live a team several days over weeks. It is divided into 2.5 hour sessions, and in each session there is always enough time to ask questions or just get a cup of tea. We do not rush through the content, but rather try to create a welcoming, friendly and inclusive environment for everyone to think time, discuss and get feedback.

There are a lot of things to expect from a Smashing workshop, but the most important thing is to focus on practical examples and techniques. The workshops are not talks; they are interactive, with lively conversations with participants, sometimes with challenges, homework and teamwork.

You will of course receive all workshop materials and video recordings also, if you miss a session, you can watch it again the same day.

TL; DR

Workshops span several days , divided into 2.5h sessions.

, divided into 2.5h sessions. Plenty of time for lively questions and answers every day.

Tientalle practical examples and techniques.

and techniques. You will receive all workshop materials and recordings.

All workshops is focused on front-end & UX.

Get a workshop bundle and save $ 250 from the price.

Thank you!

We hope that the insights from the workshops will help you improve your skills and the quality of your work. A sincere Thank you for your kind, continuous support and generosity – to be crush, now and always. We will welcome you with great honor.