Wildlife Commission Stocks Yadkin County Park Fishing Pond

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, in collaboration with the Yadkin Valley Wildlife Federation (YVWF) and the Yadkin County Department of Parks and Recreation, successfully reopened Yadkin county’s community fishing pond in March thanks to an aerator pump donated by the YVWF.

Fish stockings at the Yadkin County Park pond were suspended in 2020 due to poor water quality and low oxygen levels.

“Our federation’s focus is conservation and improving wildlife habitat,” stated Don Stroud, youth program coordinator of the YVWF. “Gifting an aerator pump was a logical solution to improving the pond’s water quality problems.”

After the aerator pump was installed last fall, oxygen levels rebounded to normal and Wildlife Commission staff determined fish stockings could resume.

The Commission stocks fishing access areas statewide as part of its Community Fishing Program funded from the Sport Fish Restoration Program and fishing license sales. The Commission will stock 1,500 channel catfish between May and September and will stock trout in the fall. The creel limit for channel catfish and trout is seven per angler per day with no size limit.

In celebration of the reopening of the fishing pond, the Commission stocked 400 rainbow trout for a children’s fishing tournament held by the YVWF in March. Around 30 youth participated and took joy in being outdoors creating memories with friends and family.

“We are proud to reinvigorate anglers’ interest in the pond. And even more proud to provide a productive, local fishing hole where the next generation of anglers can congregate. It’s always a neat experience catching that first fish,” said Stroud.

“We hope folks from Yadkinville and the surrounding counties will use this pond to learn how to fish and improve their fishing skills,” said Fisheries Biologist Kin Hodges with the Commission. “The aeration system was a generous donation. We hope more partners like the YVWF will collaborate with us to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for their communities.”

The Yadkin County Park is located at 6600 Service Rd. in Yadkinville and is open seven days a week. A fishing license is required to fish, and can be purchased on our website.

The Yadkin Valley Wildlife Federation encourages those with an interest in conservation of wildlife and its associated habitats to consider joining the group. Membership information can be found at www.yadkinvalleyquwf.org/membership/.