Proliant Settlement Systems Announces Addition of New Franchisee
Title Company Franchisor Continues its Expansion with Addition of New Michigan Franchisee
With Proliant, I can focus and run my business how I want, to provide the best services for my customers”AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC continued its expansion by adding another new franchisee – Prime Title Services, LLC. Prime Title, located in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has successfully opened its doors and is now helping its customers with the addition of title and closing services.
— Willie Ray
Franchise owner Willie Ray has 15 years of experience as a Realtor® and over 10 years of experience as a broker. During the shutdown due to the pandemic, Ray started to think about how he can provide the best service for his clients when it came to the title industry. After years of working with various title companies, Ray has learned what it takes to close a real estate transaction, quickly and efficiently.
“Proliant was very transparent,” Ray said. “They have a clear-cut training program and provide business and technology infrastructure that allows me to focus on my customers.” Ray continued, “With Proliant, I can focus and run my business how I want, to provide the best services for my customers.”
Michael Telford, Executive Vice President of Proliant Settlement Systems, stated, "We are excited to have Willie Ray, owner of Prime Real Estate Group and Prime Title Services, as the newest addition of the Proliant franchise community. Ray came to Proliant to provide the addition of title and closing services to his real estate customers. The Proliant model creates operational efficiencies that allow our franchisee to consistently deliver, making his customers' home buying process smooth and easy.”
About Prime Title Services:
Prime Title Services is a full-service title and real estate settlement provider that operates in Michigan. Our experienced staff has handled thousands of closings. If you’re buying, selling, or refinancing, we can help. Whether it’s a residential home, investment property, commercial building, or vacant land, our staff has you covered. We will ensure the closing process is handled properly and in a professional manner.
About Proliant Settlement:
Proliant Settlements, LLC is a turnkey title company ownership system that offers qualified entrepreneurs an opportunity to own their own title company, complete with all the financial and operational advantages. The Proliant system effectively eliminates the traditional, and often difficult, barriers to entry.
