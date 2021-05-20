What Small Business Owners in California Need to Know About New Retirement Plan Laws

Information for the webinar on California retirement plans Connor McDevitt, webinar guest speaker Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

By June 30, 2021, small businesses in California with 50+ employees must provide retirement plans to all their employees. Be prepared by joining this webinar!

Connor McDevitt has specialized training in retirement planning, and the expertise he’ll be presenting is essential for small business owners to stay compliant.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- By June 30, 2021 (that’s next month!), all small businesses in California with 50 or more employees must provide retirement plans to all their employees. By next year, the same legislation will apply to small businesses with 5 or more employees. Are you prepared? Learn more in this new Advice Chaser webinar for small business owners. You won’t want to miss this free educational presentation on May 25 at 12:00 noon Pacific Time! Reserve your place and register for the webinar here Advice Chaser is a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors. Advice Chaser asked Connor McDevitt, CRPS, CPFA, to present at this webinar. Mr. McDevitt manages retirement plans at a well respected independent advisory firm, and with his CRPS (Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist) credentials, he’ll have a wealth of specific knowledge to share. He’ll be sharing insights on:• Upcoming legal changes to retirement plan requirements• What you’ll need to know about the CalSavers state-sponsored retirement plan and what it will require business owners to do• Options for private insurance• Fiduciary responsibilities for retirement plan administrators“Providing competitive retirement benefits invests employees in the long term health of the company and inevitably serves consumers and the economy as well as the employee and the business owner. Happy workers who have financial stability are better, more creative, and more ambitious workers. Connor McDevitt has specialized training in retirement planning, and the expertise he’ll be presenting is essential for small business owners to stay compliant,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.Whether you’re working on your own retirement plan or providing retirement benefits to others, a financial advisor can help. Advice Chaser can connect you to a financial advisor who has experience working with clients in a similar situation to yours. To learn more about retirement plan options for your employees or planning for your own golden years, book a quick phone call here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

How Advice Chaser Works