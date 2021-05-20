Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash- Injury/ 21A101726
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101726
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 20, 2021/ 0834 hours
STREET: VT Route 2A
TOWN: St. George
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Ayer Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Billie Jo Bentley
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimal to Moderate front end and undercarriage damage
INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 20, 2021 at approximately 0834 hours VSP Williston
Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with reported
injuries on VT Route 2A in The Town of St. George. Investigation revealed that
Op#1 lost control of her vehicle, traveled off the west side of VT Route 2A, and
struck multiple boulders in a field. Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be
contributing factors. Op#1 sustained non-life threatening injuries. Troopers
were assisted at the scene by Williston PD, Hinesburg Fire, and Hinesburg
Rescue. Op#1 will be mailed a traffic ticket for operating on roadways laned for
traffic and a warning for expired registration.