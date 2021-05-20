Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash- Injury/ 21A101726

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 20, 2021/ 0834 hours

STREET: VT Route 2A

TOWN: St. George

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Ayer Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Billie Jo Bentley

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimal to Moderate front end and undercarriage damage

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 20, 2021 at approximately 0834 hours VSP Williston

Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with reported

injuries on VT Route 2A in The Town of St. George. Investigation revealed that

Op#1 lost control of her vehicle, traveled off the west side of VT Route 2A, and

struck multiple boulders in a field. Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be

contributing factors. Op#1 sustained non-life threatening injuries. Troopers

were assisted at the scene by Williston PD, Hinesburg Fire, and Hinesburg

Rescue. Op#1 will be mailed a traffic ticket for operating on roadways laned for

traffic and a warning for expired registration.