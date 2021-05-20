Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo, June 28-30, Explores the Growing Popularity of Specialty Tea
Event to Gather Leaders from the Tea Community and Delve into the Many Ways Businesses Can Benefit from Tea
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo, the leading specialty tea event, will take place June 28-30, 2021 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The live and in-person program will feature more than 40 educational sessions and 40 speakers, welcoming attendees from the global tea industry and key vertical market segments. Registration and details are available at WorldTeaExpo.com (early-bird registration is open through June 14, 2021).
Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex, said, “The World Tea Conference + Expo focuses on business-building strategies, new ways to increase sales and reach vertical markets, what’s next in tea, and the latest tea-related products and services. We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas this year, and we look forward to engaging the specialty tea community in person, as we explore growing the industry together.”
Some of the leading organizations participating in the event include: Sri Lanka Tea Board, Finlays, Starbucks, Harney & Sons Fine Teas, Zojirushi America Corporation, Langkloof Honeybush, Firsd Tea, Asheville Tea Company, Admari, The Tea Smith, Nepal Tea, Wild Orchard Green Tea, Just Add Honey Tea Company, Urban Teahouse, Sips By, AlaEat, Almendra Americas LLC, Coreshtech Co., FORLIFE, Fuji Merchandise Corporation, Gourmet Kitchenworks (Bredemeijer USA), Haitea, NASA Corporation and Steeped Games, among many others.
Educational Highlights
For the conference program, World Tea Conference + Expo will feature six educational tracks, including: Culinary & Hospitality, Innovation & Technology, Issues & Trends, Marketing, Operations/Personnel and Product Knowledge. Highlights of topics include:
“Specialty Tea's Growing Popularity” by Sara Delaney, Founder and CEO, 3 Mountains / Sarilla Sparkling and Tima Tea
“Sustainable vs. Certified: Understanding Sustainable Tea Sourcing & Trends” by Art Lopez, Marketing Director, Tea, Finlays
“Better Iced Tea: A Deep Dive” by Chris Macnitt, Tea Development Lead, Starbucks
“The Specialty Tea World in a Hospitality Universe” and “Cocktail Culture Evolved: Tea Behind the Bar” both presented by Adrienne Etkin, Co-Founder, Admari
“Farm to Teacup,” by Jessie Dean, Founder and CEO, Asheville Tea Company
“The Kombucha Tea Revolution and Its Future” by Joshua James Weigel, Co-Founder and CEO, Living Tea Brewing Co.
“The Bubble Tea, Milk Tea and Latte Revolution” by Debbie Christiansen, Co-Owner, Cafe Barnabus
“What's Hot and What's Not in the Beverage Industry” by James Tonkin, President and Founder, Healthy Brand Builders
‘Workshop: Mixology 101” by Jeni Dodd, Owner, Jeni Dodd Tea
“Workshop: Expand Your Tea Consumption One Bite at a Time” by Lisa McDonald, Owner, TeaHaus
- “That Personal Touch: Hosting Guided Tea Tastings” by Rebecca Grzeskowiak, Wholesale Liaison, The Tea Smith
“From Tea Gardens to Grocery Stores – Bringing Specialty Teas to Retail Row” by Janis Grover, President, Grover Global Food
“Tea and Tech: Is Technology the Answer for Transparency?” by Nishchal Banskota, Founder, Nepal Tea
“5 Critical Secrets to Cultivating a Successful Teahouse” by Kristy Jennings, Proprietor, Urban Teahouse
“The Secret Every Tea Seller Needs to Know to Sell to Millennials” by Staci Brinkman, Founder, Sips By
Co-Location & Additional Highlights
World Tea Conference + Expo will be co-located with Nightclub & Bar Show, North America’s premier conference and expo for the bar and restaurant industry, and all World Tea attendees will receive access to the co-located Nightclub & Bar Show. The strategic co-location – which makes this the largest gathering of the beverage industry – will create exciting new opportunities to connect buyers and sellers of tea and tea related products with the bar and restaurant industry.
Additional event highlights include: a Tea Bar, tea-infused culinary demonstrations to showcase the versatility of tea, Skill Building Sessions, and an evening reception and networking opportunities.
World Tea Conference + Expo will attract leading tea companies and professionals from around the globe, in addition to: tearooms and coffeehouses, grocery chains and mass merchants, private label brands, gourmet retailers, convenience stores, distributors, online businesses, restaurants and chefs, foodservice companies, hotels, spas, and manufacturers and beverage developers, among others interested in building their business through tea.
For members of the tea community unable to travel to Las Vegas, Questex will offer a World Tea Conference + Expo hybrid option to provide access to live education, on-site product activations, expo floor features including the brand new Tea Bar and Food & Beverage Innovation Center.
Safety Protocols
The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors and attendees is Questex’s top priority. Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response team identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the on the company’s health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/.
Registration and Details
Registration for World Tea Conference + Expo, along with the conference agenda, is now available at WorldTeaExpo.com. Stay connected with World Tea Conference + Expo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
For World Tea Conference + Expo sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder (U.S. and Canadian Companies) at jschroeder@questex.com or Veronica Gonnello (International Companies) at vgonnello@questex.com.
For Nightclub & Bar Show sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder (Companies G, H, J-S, U, W-Z) at jschroeder@questex.com, Veronica Gonnello (Companies A-F,I,T,V) at vgonnello@questex.com; or Fadi Alsayegh (Foodservice Companies) at falsayegh@questex.com.
