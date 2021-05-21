CUSTOM COMPUTER SPECIALISTS’ PRESIDENT AND CEO, GREGORY G. GALDI NAMED TO THE 2021 LONG ISLAND PRESS POWER LIST
Custom Computer Specialist a leading IT solutions provider announced that Gregory G. Galdi, President and CEO, was named to the 2021 LI Press Power Power ListHAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading technology solution services provider announced today that Gregory G. Galdi, founder, President and CEO was named to Schneps Media's 2021 Long Island Press Power List.
Honored at a virtual event held on May 20th, Mr. Galdi is an accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and information technology visionary. As founder and President of Custom Computer Specialists, he has helped transform the adoption of outsourced technology services within healthcare, education, commercial and not-for-profits, and local government agencies.
“I began my career as a chemist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, which is where I was introduced to the magic of technology. Shortly after, in 1979, I started Custom Computer Specialists with a small storefront located in Riverhead, NY and four decades later, we have grown to over 400 full-time employees with locations in New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island and a 100,000 square facility in Hauppauge,” said Gregory G Galdi. “Long Island is truly the hub for innovation and opportunity. It is an honor to stand among Long Island’s most influential leaders.”
Now in its 18th year, the annual Long Island Press Power List honors Long Island’s most influential movers and shakers that have the most impact on the lives of Long Islanders. Fellow honorees include Terri Alessi –Miceli, President, Hauppauge Industrial Association, Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO at Henry Schein, Charles Evdos, Executive Director at RISE Life Services and Carol A. Gomes CEO and COO at Stony Brook University Hospital to name a few.
About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Hauppauge NY, with locations in Rhode Island, New Jersey and NYC, Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results. www.customonline.com.
