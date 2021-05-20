TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 20-26, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Safety Improvements at I-65 off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave at I-65 ramps for utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for trenching.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for bridge repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full depth pavement widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-40

· Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21, 8PM-2AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at Fesslers Lane (MM 212) for ITS operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent closures on Old Hickory Blvd eastbound off-ramp to remove barrier rail and traffic control devices, and restriping. There will be intermittent closures on Hickory Hollow Parkway in both directions to shift traffic.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-24

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 eastbound at Harding Place (MM 56) and Haywood Lane (MM 57) for ITS operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on Ellington Parkway (SR 6) from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures on Ellington Parkway from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 24 (Charlotte Pike) from US 70 S (SR 1) to SR 251 (Old Hickory Blvd)

· Nightly, 7AM-4PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The resurfacing on US 431 (SR 65) from south of Seymor Hollow Road to south of Eatons Creek Road

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) from just south of Seymore Hollow Rd to Eatons Creek Rd for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

HICKMAN AND HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 152-160

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will lane closures for resurfacing operations.

HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Repair of bridges over I-40 over the Buffalo River

· Sunday, May 23 through Thursday, May 27, There will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 eastbound to repair joints on the Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140-142). (The work has been postponed from previous weeks due to weather).

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 396 from US 31 to I-65

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations on SR 396 from MM 0-4.

· Friday, May 21 at 7PM through Monday, May 24 at 6AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 396 to preform bridge repairs over Kedron Road (MM 1.5).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Installation of Sign Structures on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 at MM 80-81 in both directions to install the median foundation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities and rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Friday, May 21 at 8PM through Monday, May 24 at 5AM, The ramp from I-24 westbound to I-840 eastbound will be closed for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair (MM 45-53)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 45-53).

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

SUMNER COUNTY, Gateway Drive Extension

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent closures on SR 25 at LM 18 for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures between MM 38-45 for milling operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Intersection Improvements at SR 106 and Murray Lane

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for final pavement marking, mill and inlay, and cleanup.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 6 (Franklin Road) from Concord Road to Moores Lane

· Starting Sunday, May 23 and continuing nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on Franklin Road for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, I-40 eastbound at exit 226A will have temporary ramp closures for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, May 20, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 201-199 for milling and paving. There will be intermittent closures of the I-40 on-ramp at Old Hickory Blvd (MM 199).

· Friday, May 21, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at exit 212 for tree removal.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

· Thursday, May 20, 8PM-2AM, The I-24 westbound off ramp at MM 1 (Trenton Road) will be closed for paving.

WILSON COUNTY

· Sunday, May 23, 6AM-9AM, Middle Tennessee Electric will have rolling roadblocks on I-40 at exit 239A (Cainsville Road) to change out an existing pole.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.