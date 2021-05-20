Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,072 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Maryland Dairy Industry Oversight and Advisory Council to Meet May 20 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Dairy Industry Oversight and Advisory Council will meet Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include updates from the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Department of Health as well as discussion concerning current dairy industry issues. 

This meeting is open to the public. For those interested in attending, please contact Mark Powell at mark.powell@maryland.gov for call-in information.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Maryland Dairy Industry Oversight and Advisory Council to Meet May 20 via Teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.