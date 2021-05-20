Meeting Notice: Maryland Dairy Industry Oversight and Advisory Council to Meet May 20 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Dairy Industry Oversight and Advisory Council will meet Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include updates from the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Department of Health as well as discussion concerning current dairy industry issues.
This meeting is open to the public. For those interested in attending, please contact Mark Powell at mark.powell@maryland.gov for call-in information.
