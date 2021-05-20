New Report Shows How PEDIGREE Foundation Grants Helped 150,000 Dogs
$1 Million in Grants Awarded to 167 Shelters and RescuesFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEDIGREE Foundation has released its 2020 impact report, sharing how the $1 million in grants it awarded last year helped 167 shelters and rescues get dogs into loving homes.
“The global pandemic brought tremendous challenges, but also amazing stories of shelter and rescue teams, volunteers and foster parents who worked tirelessly to help dogs in need,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “We were honored to support them with a 20 percent increase in grants over 2019 as we continue our work to end pet homelessness and help dogs get the loving homes they deserve.”
As detailed in the report, the Foundation’s 2020 giving included:
• $300,000 in Program Development grants focused on initiatives that help increase dog adoption rates
• 2 DOGS RULE™ grants – each providing $100,000 over two years – to support best practice models that get more dogs adopted
• 105 COVID-19 Relief grants for shelters and rescues struggling amid the pandemic
• Disaster Relief grants for eight crises, including wildfires, weather emergencies and puppy mill seizures
Altogether, the Foundation's 2020 grants helped an estimated 150,000 dogs. Details on the recipients and other grants awarded are available here.
The report also shares examples of dogs helped through PEDIGREE Foundation grants, including:
• Axis, one of more than 50 dogs helped in 2020 by a new “matchmaker” position at Ruff Start Rescue that is funded by a Foundation grant. Axis got matched with the right family who would understand his athleticism and energy.
• Nico, who suffered from severe anxiety and behavior issues when found as part of a puppy mill seizure. Thanks to a Disaster Relief grant, Nico got the care and training he needed to recover from his ordeal and find his place in a loving family.
• Sabre, whose life was saved thanks to a Foundation-supported transfer program that helps over 2,000 pets a year. Wounded when he was found, Sabre got the surgery and care he needed to recover and was quickly adopted.
This year’s PEDIGREE Foundation impact report includes a Q&A with leaders of Human Animal Support Services (HASS), an initiative from American Pets Alive! that is helping transform animal sheltering across America.
As a founding sponsor of the HASS program, PEDIGREE Foundation has been fortunate to see many examples of the impact HASS is having. Combining successful ideas from animal welfare, social services, education, public health and other fields, the program is creating a range of best practice models that help keep people and pets together.
Since its creation in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has given more than $9 million through over 5,700 grants, helping increase adoption rates and get dogs into loving homes. Read the 2020 impact report and see how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About Mars Petcare
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.
© 2021 Mars or Affiliates.
