Sanford Regional Technical Center Honors Mary Lombardi as CTE Student of the Year

Sanford Regional Technical Center (SRTC) is pleased to announce that Mary Lombardi has been named Career and Technical Education Student of the Year.

Mary Lombardi

Mary Lombardi is a senior who attends SRTC from Traip Academy in Kittery. During Mary’s time at SRTC, she has achieved her Associates Certification in SolidWORKS and is working toward earning the CAM-F industry certification. In addition, Mary is dual enrolled through York County Community College.

At Traip, Mary is a member of Student Council, a founding member of Bring Change to Mind (a group designed to educate others about mental health), a four-year member of the Varsity Football Team, a member of the Civil Rights Team and Team Captain of the Traip FIRST Robotics Team. Mary used her free time during virtual schooling last spring to make over 200 reusable masks for the community.

In the words of Russell Clark, SRTC EAD Instructor, “Mary is exceptionally smart and talented. She uses every second of class time working on the most difficult 3D Engineering problems I can offer. Then she will use our most advanced textbooks to push herself harder.”

In Mary’s words, “My enrollment in EAD opened my eyes to my true passion in engineering and has allowed me to focus on this passion while still in high school. SRTC has truly been a magical experience.”

