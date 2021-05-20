Face Yoga: The Anti-Botox Routine Protecting Millions of Women

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study conducted by leading dermatologists shows that facial adipose tissue loss improvements that may come with regular facial exercises. Whitney Buha, Chicago-based marketer, had been getting Botox for over 3 years when she experienced a severe reaction in the form of a significantly drooping eyelid, later diagnosed as Botox-related Ptosis. As more and more women experience the possible painful side effects of Botox, an anti-Botox beauty routine achieving better results than botox is growing in popularity - Face Yoga .



Whitney's adverse reaction with Botox in the form of Ptosis, a condition causing a severely drooping eyelid brought on by Botox, may only be one anecdotal story, but science has confirmed there are risks that come with Botox injections.

A recent study undertaken by the University of Wisconsin-Madison has found evidence the muscle weakening drug used in Botox injections may not stay put at the site of injection. In fact, the drug may spread between nerve cells leading to muscle weakness in other areas of the body as well as difficulty breathing in extreme cases.

Though Botox is a $1.9 billion dollar industry, the events of the pandemic across the previous 12 months have shone the spotlight on beauty routines and healthcare practices with an increased desire for safe, non-toxic and zero-risk of painful side-effects.

As these attitudes to anti-aging and beauty routines change, Face Yoga has exploded onto the scene.

Commonly viewed as the anti-Botox beauty routine, Face Yoga encompasses facial exercise routines that target two types of muscles.

The "sleeping" muscles in your face

The "overworked" muscles in your face

Facial exercise poses to wake up "sleeping" muscles help lift and tone the face, while facial exercises that relax the "overworked" muscles help to smooth skin and remove wrinkles - without painful Botox or the possible negative side-effects that come with it.

More than a fitness fad, dermatology professor from Northwest University explains, "The exercises enlarge and strengthen the facial muscles, so the face becomes firmer and more toned and shaped like a younger face."

As a free, non-invasive and highly effective method of looking younger and firming the skin, Face Yoga offers the benefits of Botox without the cost, and more importantly, without the risk. If you're ready to enjoy the risk-free Botox alternative, discover how many years you could shave off your face with a custom Face Yoga program from FaceYoga.com

