Marriott Hotels Debuts in Nigeria With Opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

Marriott Hotels (www.Marriott.com), the signature of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced its debut in Nigeria with the opening of the highly anticipated Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. The hotel reflects the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, featuring sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today’s modern traveller, enabling guests to relax, work and find inspiration during their stay.

“We are excited to have opened the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, bringing Marriott Hotels’ transformed vision to Nigeria,” said Volker Heiden, Area Vice President – Sub Saharan Africa, Marriott International. “Lagos is a vibrant and bustling city with much to see and do for leisure and business travellers. What better place to debut the Marriott Hotels brand in Nigeria with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay.”

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja offers 206 guestrooms and 44 suites each with expansive views of the city. The spacious guestrooms are thoughtfully designed with contemporary décor and intuitive in-room amenities. Natural colours, crisp lines, purposeful lighting and comfortable bedding create an intimate and peaceful space for guests to get into their best headspace for success. Deluxe walk-in showers and spa-like lighting complete the relaxed experience throughout the room. In line with Marriott Hotels’ newest global design strategy, local accents add a sense of place to the sleek aesthetic. Open workspaces allow for flexibility to connect anytime.

The Greatroom at the heart of the hotel blends modern elements with local touches inspired by Nigeria’s rich heritage and traditional crafts. The multi-use space is designed for guest to socialise, relax and work.

The M Club is an exclusive space reserved for Elite members and Club paying guests and provides complimentary breakfast, evening drinks, hors d’oeuvres and premium beverages throughout the day. The M Club also offers the brand’s signature Mind Menu, a selection of delicious snacks and beverages with active ingredients to enhance mind and body. Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the M Club provides free Wi-Fi, printing services and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travelers.

Guests can relax in the hotel’s tranquil spa offering rejuvenating and restorative treatments, steam rooms and saunas. Guests seeking to stay active during their stay can enjoy complimentary fitness classes at the Fitness Center, and make use of the state-of-the-art fitness equipment and outdoor pool.

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja caters to small and large-scale events with 1,380 square metres of sophisticated event space, including the largest ballroom in Ikeja. The hotel offers six breakout rooms and nine event rooms. The meeting spaces can be adapted to cater to a variety of event formats and group sizes, with pivotable walls, moveable partitions, soft seating and modular furniture. Ideas are easily captured with tech-savvy tools such as rewritable surfaces, magnetic panels and shared-screen technology to support productivity and collaboration.

The hotel boasts a diverse selection of restaurants offering regional and international cuisine. The Azure Grill Restaurant, with stunning views of the pool terrace, serves a variety of dishes cooked to perfection on an authentic charcoal grill. The WAKAME specializes in Asian-Fusion cuisine originating from China, Japan, Thailand and Northern Indian. The Koriko & Co is an all-day dining buffet restaurant featuring international favourites and live cooking stations.

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is located in the heart of Lagos, just 15 minutes from the Murtala Muhammed International airport and a short distance to the third main land bridge providing easy access to the other side of the Ikeja. The hotel is in close proximity to the city’s main attractions, leisure facilities and shopping malls including the Ikeja City Mall. The hotel also shares its area with The Shrine and Motherland - two globally acclaimed African music entertainment hubs.

“We are exciting to welcome local residents and travellers to our inspiring space and look forward to creating experiences that nurture their creativity,” said Rudi Janse van Rensburg, General Manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. “Guests at Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja will be able to free themselves of distractions when they step into our hotel, allowing them to focus solely on being the best they can be.”

To celebrate the opening of the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, the property launched a special Stay and Dine offer. For details, visit: https://bit.ly/3v8Nz8C.

Guests of the hotel can enroll in Marriott International’s global travel program, Marriott Bonvoy and enjoy more value, more choice and more access across the 30 brands within the portfolio. Existing members can enjoy their member benefits at this exciting new hotel.

