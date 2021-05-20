E-Scooters Market is Poised to Reflect 7% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key companies profiled include Gogoro Inc. (Taiwan), Vmoto Limited (Australia), Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. (China), and Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada). NYCeWheels (U.S.), GOVECS GmbH (Germany), Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India), Mahindra GenZe (U.S.), Kumpan Electric (Germany), Torrot Group (Spain), and Ather Energy (India)., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Scooters Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global e-scooters market to register a moderate 7% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

Electric scooters are plug-in or battery-powered electric vehicles that can be charged from an external source of electricity. The electricity stored on board in a rechargeable battery can power one or more electric motors, allowing for locomotion. E-scooters have lower operating costs than conventional ICE vehicles while maintaining efficiency. Furthermore, because of their simple design, these vehicles help save money on fuel, spark plug changes, and oil filter replacements, resulting in low maintenance costs.

With growing pressure to reduce the global carbon footprint, e-mobility has emerged as an environmentally friendly option. Factors like rising fuel prices and the maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles are expected to have a positive effect on industry development. Manufacturers are focused on product development with technical advances in place, with decreasing battery prices, new government targets for the implementation of e-mobility, and decent growth in the renewable sector.

Furthermore, advances are being made in the production of solar-powered electric vehicles. In India, for example, ETI Dynamics unveiled a prototype of a next-generation solar electric hybrid scooter with a bendable solar panel and a top speed of 45 Kmph. The incorporation of solar panels in electric scooters is expected to increase range by 15-20%. This technology is only limited to electric cars and has not yet been commercialized for scooters. However, solar-powered scooters are expected to reach the roads in the coming years.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5209







Developments in battery technologies are one of the major developments that will gain momentum in the e-scooter industry in the coming years. For example, advancements in Li-ion batteries have made e-scooters lighter and longer-lasting as compared to lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries. As a result, the increasing concern among e-scooter manufacturers about the production of newer battery technologies with longer shelf lives is expected to result in continuous research and development, which is anticipated to boost the e-scooters industry. Furthermore, governments around the world are eager to reduce emissions levels through the implementation of strict emission standards, additional taxes on new vehicle purchases, subsidies, and special concessions on the purchase of e-scooters to consumers and manufacturers.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global E-Scooters Market

Electric scooters, also known as e-scooters, are plug-in electric vehicles. Such vehicles can be charged using an external power source. Electric scooters have lower operating costs than traditional ICE-powered vehicles. China is one of the world's largest producers of auto parts; however, the COVID-19 pandemic originated in China and has now spread throughout the world, prompting lockdowns in many countries to curb the virus's spread. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the automotive industry, which is currently facing a number of challenges. The pandemic has had a significant impact on both product demand and supply chains in the automotive industry, resulting in disruptions in supply chains from China and a drop in demand for automotive products. Furthermore, changes in consumer behavior as a result of the economic crisis have had serious consequences for the industry's future growth.

The COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the overall scooter industry due to the closure of manufacturing facilities, which has slowed vehicle production. Disruptions in distribution and final assembly, as well as delays in product launches, are also impeding the market growth. The lockdowns have caused the temporary closure of manufacturing plants and other businesses, resulting in lower sales of electric scooters in various countries. According to the MRFR report, Asia Pacific has the largest market share and vehicle charging infrastructure in developing countries like Taiwan and China, which are frequently regarded as vehicle manufacturing hubs. After the pandemic, when most countries' lockdowns are lifted, the resumption of manufacturing operations is expected to improve production and sales of electric scooters.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on E-Scooters Market:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-scooters-market-5209







Market Segmentation

The global e-scooters market has been segmented into battery type, voltage, category, and e-scooter type.

Based on battery type, the global e-scooters market has been segmented into sealed lead acid, Li-ion and others. Until recently, sealed lead-acid batteries were widely used due to their advantages, such as robustness and low cost. However, overheating and the bulkiness of these batteries as a result of charging are some of the drawbacks that cause them to discharge quickly even when not subjected to heavy loads. Lithium-ion battery packs, on the other hand, have higher performance and benefits as compared to other battery types. As a result, e-scooter manufacturers around the world are gradually increasing their use of li-ion batteries.

Based on voltage, the global e-scooters market has been segmented into 36V, 24V, 48V, more than 48V. In 2017, the 48V and more than 48V segment earned the largest share and was anticipated to maintain the same growth over the review period. Moreover, the high voltage levels offered by these battery segments help in cost-effective opportunities for the hybridization of vehicles.

Based on category, the global e-scooters market has been segmented into L1e and L3e. L1e includes a light two-wheel powered vehicle, whereas L3e includes a two-wheeler motorcycle.

Based on e-scooter type, the global e-scooters market has been segmented into retro, standing/self-balancing and folding. Among these, standing/self-balancing scooters are projected to witness positive growth over the forecast period.



Share Your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5209







Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global e-scooters market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017, owing to the expansion of vehicle charging infrastructure in developing countries such as China and Taiwan, which are often regarded as the home of vehicle manufacturing. Although the Indian electric vehicle industry is still in its infancy, with electric vehicles accounting for less than 1% of total vehicle sales. More than 95% of electric vehicles in India are currently low-speed electric scooters travelling at less than 25 kilometres per hour. However, the country's electric vehicle industry has the capacity to grow to more than 5% in a few years.

Key Players

The global e-scooters market is led by major players such as Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), Gogoro Inc. (Taiwan), Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. (China), Vmoto Limited (Australia), and Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada). GOVECS GmbH (Germany), Kumpan Electric (Germany), Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India), NYCeWheels (U.S.), Mahindra GenZe (U.S.), Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India),Torrot Group (Spain), and Ather Energy (India) are among others.



Discover More Research Reports on Automobile Industry , By Market Research Future





Browse Related Reports:

Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Energy Mode (Single Energy Mode, Dual Energy Mode), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Region - Global Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Research Report: Information, by Battery Type (lead acid, lithium-ion and others), Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical and others), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Car Rental Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Battery, Hybrid and Plug-In Electric Car), Application (Economic Car, Executive Car, and others), Service (Online and Offline) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: Information by System (Hardware and Software), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panel), by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid, Lead-Carbon and others), by Propulsion (Battery and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Hyper Car Market Research Report: Information by Propulsion (ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle), by Application (Racing Competition, Entertainment and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor and others), ADAS Features (Lane Assist, Crash Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and others), Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Propulsion (ICE and Electric) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Charger Market Research Report: Information by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Application (Private and Public) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Industry Research Report, Information Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Region – Global Report Forecast till 2027

Global Used Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Age (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 15-20, and > 20 years old), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Sales Channel (Franchised, Independent Car Dealers, Rental Car Companies, and Others), and Region (North America, Asia–pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com