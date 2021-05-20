Global Microcarrier Market Projected to Observe Remarkable Growth during the Forecast Period from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [Pages-189] by Research Dive

The global microcarrier market is anticipated to observe remarkable growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of cancer patients across the globe. By type, the equipment sub-segment is estimated to witness strong growth by 2027. Regionally, the North America region is anticipated to dominate the overall industry in the projected timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York,USA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published report by Research Dive, the global microcarrier market is estimated to generate $2,436.3 million by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 39.0% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. According to our analysts, the rise in number of cancer patients across the globe and growing demand for microcarriers in the stem cell method are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global microcarrier market during the forecast period. Besides, the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies is leading to increasing demand for microcarriers worldwide. However, the high costs associated with R&D of cell biology is estimated to restrict the market growth by 2027.

High cost of cell biology research is estimated to restrain the growth of global microcarrier market

Cell biology requires extensive research and development of stem cells and other genetic therapies. The equipment required for research and the reagents needed are very costly. These factors can hamper the demand of global microcarrier market.

The growing demand for monoclonal antibodies is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for microcarrier market.

The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to grow the demand for the microcarrier market. Monoclonal antibodies are utilized for purposes such as oncology, autoimmune, and treatment of inflammatory disorders. Microcarriers are utilized for production of monoclonal antibodies. Factors like these will open new scope of opportunities for microcarrier market.

Equipment Sub-segment to Witness Momentous Growth

By type, the equipment sub-segment is expected to observe notable growth during the forecast period. This significant growth can be attributed to increasing utilization of equipment for large-scale production of vaccines and biologics.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By application, the pharmaceutical manufacturing sub-segment is projected to grow at considerable rate and generate strong revenue over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to continuous rising need for vaccines for different diseases across the globe.

North America Region to Subjugate the Industry

By region, North America microcarrier market is expected to subjugate the overall market over the forecast period. The dominance of this region can be attributed to increase in number of cancer patients and the presence of various organizations such as American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in the region for promoting & imparting emphasis on cell research.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to have immense opportunities for the market investors

Asia-Pacific region has a rapidly growing market and is anticipated to experience a remarkable growth in the forecast timeframe. The growing emphasis on promoting cell research by organizations such as Asian-Pacific Organization for Cell Biology (APOCB) and presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturing hub such as India. These factors are estimated to boost the growth of the market in the region market.

Major Market Players

Some of the top players operating in the global microcarrier industry include

Danaher Corporation Becton Dickinson and Company Eppendorf AG Lonza Group Thermo Fisher Scientific HiMedia Laboratories GE Healthcare Merck & Co., Inc. Corning Incorporated Sartorius.

Further, the report presents various aspects of these major players such as business & financial performance, latest developments, key strategic moves, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

These players are applying various business tactics and adopting several strategies to acquire a leading position in the global industry. For instance, in April 2018, Sartorius, a leading supplier for the biopharmaceutical industry across the globe, launched a new mini microcarrier bioreactor vessel for its high throughput (ht) system namely, ‘Ambr 250’. This new bioreactor vessel is specifically designed for significant growth of adherent cells on microcarriers. The microcarrier enables rapid as well as scalable manufacturing of vaccines.

