SERVPRO of East Independence/Blue Springs Provides Covid Cleaning Service
INDEPENDENCE, MO, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SERVPRO of East Independence/Blue Springs is pleased to announce that they offer COVID cleaning services to businesses throughout the area. They understand the importance of proper sanitization after a COVID infection exposure, and ensure their clients can feel confident in the health and safety of their property.
While SERVPRO always provides a high level of clean to their customers, they have gone a step further with their COVID cleaning services. These services follow all CDC guidelines and use stringent protocols to ensure every area they clean is thoroughly sanitized. Because their professionals are already trained to handle biohazard decontamination and chemical spills, they have the experience and skills necessary to do the job well and give business owners peace of mind for their employees and customers.
The professional team at SERVPRO takes great pride in ensuring they complete every job with attention to detail in a timely manner. Their COVID cleaning services are ideal for restaurants and many other types of businesses where common contact areas are a major concern. While nothing can replace day-to-day cleaning protocols when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID, their team can step in to handle the difficult task of cleaning any area after COVID exposure occurs.
Anyone interested in learning about COVID cleaning services can find out more by visiting the SERVPRO of East Independence/Blue Springs website or calling 1-816-224-5300.
About SERVPRO of East Independence/Blue Springs: SERVPRO of East Independence/Blue Springs is a full-service cleaning company that offers a variety of services, including mold remediation, fire, water and flood damage restoration, COVID cleaning, and commercial janitorial services. Their team of qualified professionals has the experience and equipment necessary to handle any job. They even have experience with biohazards and chemicals to ensure the safety of every property they clean.
Company: SERVPRO of East Independence/Blue Springs
Address: 1601 South Broadway
City: Oak Grove
State: MO
Zip code: 64075
Telephone number: 1-816-224-5300
Fax number: 1-816-252-4190
Email address: keichhorn@servproeibs.com
