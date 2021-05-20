The Ultimate Checklist for your First International Trip According to William Lindemann
William Lindemann on The Ultimate Checklist for your First International TripCONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International travel is an adventure requiring pre-planning beyond booking flights and packing. While showing up at the airport without a passport or forgetting melatonin for an overnight flight can put a damper on your escape, most preparation should be related to financial, health, and safety measures. To help you with your preparation, travel enthusiast William Lindemann Connecticut has visited many destinations around the world and is offering his advice on this ultimate checklist for your first international trip.
Ensure your Home Tasks Are Being Managed
If you’re five time zones away, the last thing you want to worry about is watering the house plants or temporarily stopping mail delivery. William Lindemann Connecticut suggests that these daily tasks are managed by a friend or family member before hopping on the plane.
Get Required Vaccinations
Always get the required vaccinations completed as early as possible since full immunity may take a few weeks. Depending on your destination, some vaccines require several doses, which could be administered over a period. Discuss the CDC-recommended shots with your doctor since protocols vary by country.
Organize Travel Documents
Ensure your passport and visa (if necessary) are updated. Many countries require a passport to be valid for six months after your return. You don’t want to be delayed or turned away at customs because of an outdated passport. Keeping digital and physical copies of your passport and all paperwork is necessary. Give these copies and your itinerary to an emergency contact. It’s unlikely you will need them, but this simple task could save you a major headache down the road.
Pack These Essential Items
The contents of your checked bag will depend on the climate, so you want most essentials in your carry-on bag. William Lindemann Connecticut advises you to begin with the following items:
Cash and cards
Electrical adapters
Hand sanitizer or wipes
Headphones
International insurance and ID cards
Medications
Passport and visa (if required)
Pen for customs forms
Portable charger
Sleeping essentials – earplugs, eye mask, sleeping pills
Sweater scarf
Remain Connected
While traveling abroad, you want to stay connected to your friends and family. Most mobile providers offer some type of international phone plan with a specified amount of data per day. However, this may not be an option for more obscure destinations so you will have to rely on email communication. If the carrier’s international plan is too expensive, you may consider a mobile hotspot.
Study your Destination
Whether you are a travel app user or paperback guide reader, knowing the local culture and language is invaluable. Read about the region to gain insight on currency exchange rates, tipping norms, useful phrases, cultural and legal customs, and appropriate dress, especially in religious locations. The best advice William Lindemann Connecticut can recommend is to be prepared so you are not left in compromising situations.
Taking your first international trip can seem a little daunting since there are many considerations.
However, by using the advice provided by William Lindemann Connecticut, you will have a safe and efficient journey!
