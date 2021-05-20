Super-Resolution Microscopes Market 2028 - Insights on Value Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Regulatory Landscape, Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global super-resolution microscopes market in 2019, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Super-Resolution Microscopes Market Size 2020, By Technology (Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM), Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy, Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM), Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM) and Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy (FPALM)), By Application (Life Science, Nanotechnology, Material Science, Semi-conductors and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global super-resolution microscopes market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global super-resolution microscopes market have been studied in detail.

The global super-resolution microscopes market was valued at USD 2570.6 million in 2019. The demand for super-resolution microscopes has been increased by growing adoption of super-resolution microscopes in the life science industry. The rise in technological advancements and growing focus on nanotechnology are the factors that are propelling the growth of the global super-resolution microscopes market.

Researchers use super-resolution specialised microscopes in surgical procedures and diagnosis. For example, with the aid of multiphoton or other advanced imaging techniques, the use of micro-endoscopy for the long-term application of these methods in novel medical care. Compared to traditional fluorescence microscopy, the Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM), and Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM) technologies offer the greatest increase in spatial resolution. These techniques are easier to understand and rely on the chemical properties of fluorescent probes that flash on and off. In these large numbers of images taken, the spontaneous flickering on and off allows precise and amazing localization of single molecules. These are expected to boost the growth of the market.

The global super-resolution microscopes market has been segmented based on technology, application and region. Based on technology, the super-resolution microscopes market is segmented into structured-illumination microscopy (SIM), stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy, stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM), photoactivated localization microscopy (PALM) and fluorescence photoactivation localization microscopy (FPALM).

In 2019, the Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) microscopy segment dominated the market. It is compatibility with organic dyes, real-time cell imaging, and a growing array of neurobiology and cell biology research and development ventures. Recently, the use of Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM) has allowed researchers to view Nuclear Pore Complexes (NPCs), allowing them directly to recognize and resolve different aspects of the superstructures of the nucleus.

On the basis of application, the super-resolution microscopes market is segmented into life science, nanotechnology, material science, semi-conductors and others. The life science segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the rising product application in drug development to understand the structural biology of macromolecules and their functions is anticipated to boost the segment’s growth.

North America dominated the global super-resolution microscopes market in 2019. Rapid adoption of technologies in healthcare. The research activities in various segments of life sciences and nanotechnology and government initiatives in recent years, where research funding agencies have encouraged researchers to implement super-resolution microscopes, would drive the regional market.

Increase in investments on healthcare and well-established health infrastructure in the country is the major reason for regional growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market for super-resolution microscopes owing to high product sales in countries like China and the growing interest of photonics companies and venture capitalists in the field of electronics and life sciences.

Key players operating in the global super-resolution microscopes market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corp.), Hitachi High Technologies, Applied Precision (GE Healthcare), Bruker, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG among others.

