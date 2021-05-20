ConnectALL Appoints Eric Robertson as Senior Advisor to the Office of COO and President

DevOps Top 100 and Value Stream Management Leader Joins ConnectALL to Accelerate Growth and Deepen Strategic Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced it has appointed noted VSM, agile and DevOps innovator Eric Robertson to the position of Senior Advisor to the Office of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President effective May 20, 2021. In this capacity, Robertson will be charged with working alongside the COO and President Lance Knight, laser focused on advancing the company’s value stream management initiatives, identifying and pursuing new strategic market opportunities, and accelerating ConnectALL’s already impressive growth.



“Eric has led by example throughout his career, readily coaching, mentoring and sponsoring future leaders as he helped propel and deliver cultural transformation, exceptional experiences and digital business agility in the companies where he worked,” said ConnectALL COO and President Lance Knight. “That philosophy aligns perfectly with that of ConnectALL’s. I am confident he will help lead us into a very bright future.”

Robertson’s management career spans nearly two decades and includes extensive leadership in the product development, VSM, Agile and DevOps space. Most recently, Eric served as the Vice President of Product Management at Onit, an industry leading SaaS based platform for digital and LegalOps solutions. Prior to joining Onit, Eric served in product leadership positions for organizations and startups that were acquired by the likes of HP, Cisco and Google.

“I have known Lance for many years, and we have worked together on projects at companies where we were jointly instrumental in building their success,” said Robertson. “I am excited by this opportunity, and I look forward to helping to build on ConnectALL’s VSM innovative technology platform for the benefit of our customers and stakeholders across all industries.”

ABOUT CONNECTALL LLC

ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL’s services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL’s value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.

