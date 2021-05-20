St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Makes Glamorous Debut on Dubai's Iconic Palm Jumeirah Island

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the highly anticipated debut of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. Heralding the storied heritage and celebrated traditions of St. Regis, this hotel joins a dynamic global portfolio and brings the brand’s signature hallmarks of bespoke service, innovative design, and exquisite experiences to the world-famous island and cosmopolitan city of Dubai.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the debut of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Group; His Excellency Mohammed Al-Shaibani, Chairman of Nakheel; and Satya Anand, President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International in attendance.

“With its spectacular skyline, breathtaking desert landscapes, contemporary architecture, thriving culture and varied entertainment offerings, Dubai is one of the most sought-after destinations for global leisure travellers,” said Sandeep Walia, Area Vice President – United Arab Emirates, Marriott International. “The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is an exquisite addition to our global portfolio and offers a century-old legacy of uncompromising refinement and bespoke service on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah.”

“We are delighted to welcome the St. Regis brand to our portfolio of hospitality partners. Palm Jumeirah is firmly established as world-leading destination for living, leisure and tourism, and the opening of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm brings yet another world-class hospitality offering to the island’s ever-growing list of attractions, including The View, which opened at the top of The Palm Tower last month. With its enviable location, luxury facilities and signature service, the hotel is sure to be a draw for UAE residents and Dubai’s regional and global luminaries,” said Omar Khoory, Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer at Nakheel.

Sophisticated Design and Exceptional Accommodations

Designed to feature the brand’s sophisticated aesthetic, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm balances local influences with the modern glamour and visionary spirit of St. Regis. Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accentuated with bespoke elements such as the hotel’s grand staircase, which is embellished with gold detailing that encircles an exquisite chandelier. Inspired by the Arabian palm tree, the chandelier is gilded with shimmering crystals that gracefully illuminate the ground floor of the hotel.

The intimate lobby features plush lounge areas and a tucked-away library lit by an artful fireplace. The corridors and gathering spaces are adorned with a thoughtfully curated art collection featuring contemporary artwork and paintings. The 264 lavishly appointed guestrooms and 26 elegant suites offer luxuriant comfort, exceptional amenities and expansive views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm features the renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand, including St. Regis Butler Service, which allows each guest to customise their stay according to personal tastes and preferences.

Distinctive Culinary Experiences

The hotel is a vibrant lifestyle destination with a diverse selection of restaurants, bars and lounges. Cordelia sets the tone for a sophisticated evening, offering a variety of flavourful cuisine, including premium cuts of meat and seafood sourced from around the world – expertly prepared and grilled to perfection.

Her by Caroline Astor offers an elegant gathering place to enjoy the brand’s signature Afternoon Tea. The ladies-only venue is an intimate setting and features curated tea pairings and a locally inspired take on this acclaimed St. Regis ritual.

The iconic St. Regis Bar extends the legacy of the King Cole Bar at the brand’s flagship property at 55th and Fifth Ave. in New York City, where the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail was born in 1934. Guests can enjoy The Glitzy Mary, a locally inspired take on the brand’s signature beverage, which features traditional Emirati flavours including date syrup, an aromatic bezaar spice blend, sun-dried lime and earthy saffron. The poolside restaurant, Dip Pool Bar, with scenic views of Dubai’s skyline, is the ideal place to relax and enjoy a light meal.

Honouring a signature tradition at St. Regis properties around the world, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm marks the transition from day to evening with a celebratory sabering at dusk.

Rejuvenation for the Body and Soul

A luxurious oasis, The St. Regis Spa offers transformative and bespoke signature treatments including the Signature Gold Journey, which uses 24k gold to nourish and strengthen the skin. Guests can work out in the exclusive Fitness Center, featuring a range of cardio and strength equipment, or enjoy a leisurely swim in a choice of two pools, one for families and one for adults. The hotel is also steps away from soft sandy beaches and the soon-to-open St. Regis Beach Club.

A Sophisticated Destination for Bespoke Events

Marking the brand’s legacy of iconic celebrations, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm boasts an elegant Astor Ballroom, which is brightly lit with natural daylight and features grand sculpted doors, blended silk rugs and a striking chandelier with abstract fluted glass leaves. From intimate events to lavish celebrations and business gatherings alike, the hotel offers choice and flexibility with its six multi-purpose meeting rooms all equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

“We are delighted to have opened the doors of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm and look forward to inviting guests to enjoy our rituals and traditions, alongside exceptional luxury and anticipatory service,” said Marwan Fadel, General Manager, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

The City’s Finest Address

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm occupies the first 18 floors of The Palm Tower, a stunning new 52-story landmark development connected to the Nakheel Mall which offers world class shopping, a variety of culinary venues and entertainment options. Guests can also access the Palm Monorail from the mall for a scenic route to the landmarks of Palm Jumeirah. On the 52nd floor of the tower, The View at The Palm is an exclusive observation deck that rests 240 metres above the iconic island and offers sweeping, 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline, as well as an interactive experience showcasing the history and creativity behind the island. The hotel is also a three-minute drive to The Pointe, an iconic waterfront destination, with restaurants, shops, and the world’s largest fountain measuring 7,327 square metres.

