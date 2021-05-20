5 Factors to Consider When Choosing a Collaborative Space for Your Digital Marketing Agency

Collaboration is becoming an increasingly popular option for those working in digital marketing. It is flexible, cost effective and promotes creativity by enabling people to work with like-minded professionals. However, choosing a collaboration space is easier said than done. With thousands of spaces opening up around the world, choices can become overwhelming.

This is especially true when it comes to finding a space that encourages creativity, productivity and offers staff a sense of professional fulfillment. When exploring collaboration options, there are a few factors that are worth considering.

Location

Where your office is located has a significant impact on your business. Being in a central neighborhood, for example, would be easy for customers. Easy access to transportation routes and availability of parking spaces will also be a major plus for workers. You can also consider amenities in the area, such as coffee shops, bars, parks and supermarkets that can all enhance the experience of employees.

Collaborative culture and community

Collaborative spaces are designed to foster a sense of community. Being surrounded by like-minded creatives and entrepreneurs is one of the biggest benefits of this office option. Socializing with others from the workplace is important to alleviate loneliness, especially for freelancers or anyone working in a small team. Some collaboration spaces formally organize events for their residents. So consider this when choosing a space.

The environment

While the idea of ​​working at coffee shops is fun, it can often be distracting. Collaborative spaces are mostly distraction-free, but are not perfect. Some spaces may have an open plan with teams working together on collaborative projects, which can be problematic if you need relative silence to do your job. You should also consider the type of equipment provided by the space. For example, some places have ergonomic chairs and benches, while others have bean bags and pool tables. You need to visit a space to determine what is best for your team’s needs.

Facilities

Would a dedicated customer call room be beneficial? Is free coffee a must for your staff? In addition to the environment itself, you need to consider other amenities that can increase productivity. Internet connections are a basic requirement, but you should also consider whether you need access to printers, scanners or projectors.

Budget

Finally, you need to consider the bottom line. How much is membership fees? Take a close look at companies like Novel Coworking that offer a range of packages that you can offer extensive workspace which can be customized to meet the needs of your business as it grows.

Collaboration is growing in popularity and more facilities appear as a result. It is important for you to prioritize what your digital marketing team needs and use these priorities to guide your decision. To find the right environment for your business, you need everything, so be prepared to pursue your quest. If you make a good choice, it will pay your staff well.