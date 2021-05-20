Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) Market 2028 - Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Macroeconomic Indicators, Key Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

In 2019, North America dominated the global magnetic resonance angiography market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4%over the forecast period

The "Global Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market, by Technique (Contrast Enhanced MRA, Non-contrast Enhanced MRA), Application (Abdomen, Lower Extremities, and Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global magnetic resonance angiography market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2020 to 2028. There are various similarities in MRA and MRI, the only vital difference is implementation of technology. In X-rays, ionizing radiations are used to create images, MRA and MRI use magentic fields coupled with radio waves for capturing images. The exam is noninvasive just like MRI and can be stored as a digital copy or a hard copy in the form of a film.



Adroit Market Research report on magnetic resonance angiography market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Magnetic Resonance Angiography market have been studied in detail.

In terms of technique, Non-contrast enhanced MRA dominated the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the study period. Whereas in terms of abdominal segment is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative segment over the forecast period.

Geographically, the majority share of the global demand for fluid control and visualization applications was held by North America, followed by Europe, which was the second largest geographic demand. These two regions are both expected to hold their position in the coming few years.

The global magnetic resonance angiography market has been bifurcated based on technique, application and region. In terms of technique, the market is divided into contrast enhanced MRA and non-contrast enhanced MRA. On the basis of application, the segment is divided into abdomen, lower extremities, and others.

Key players serving the global market include Siemens, ESAOTE SpA, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon, Inc., ASG Superconductors SpA, Shenzhen Anke Hi-tech Co., Ltd., Time Medical Holding, Shimadzu Corporation, among other prominent players.

