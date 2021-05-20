Angelic Energy Coach Clara Jo Alden to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CANAL FULTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio announced today angelic energy coach Clara Jo Alden in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 24th at 12pm EDT to discuss spiritual relationships.

There are three different kinds of relationships in the spiritual realm: twin flames, soulmates and karmic partners. Together they form a council that guides what we want to accomplish in this lifetime and take our souls to the next level. When we meet them in this life, they are specifically here to help us.

A twin flame is part of you, like one soul split in half, two hearts beat as one. Our twin flame comes to this plane to go on a separate journey, and then reconnects with us to help accelerate our spiritual journey. Once you are connected, you have a purpose together. Sometimes the connection is so strong twin flames can't be apart from each other and are drawn back together.

“Your soul yearns to connect with its counterpart,” says Clara Jo. “The love that you have with a twin flame is like nothing you’ve never ever felt before. You both have a knowing that this is the type of love that that dreams are made of. The love you feel is unconditional. You want the best for that person, but there's also turmoil and lessons to be learned.”

Soulmates are two separate souls that are linked that have experienced many lifetimes together. Your soulmate is a person you feel you've known over a lifetime. You just have that natural connection with them and you feel so comfortable because it's almost like there's an actual knowing deep inside of you.

Soulmates are often confused with twin flames.

“A soulmate is not necessarily a physical lover or a partner. It can even be a parent or a child. John Lennon and Paul McCartney were soulmates. John Lennon and Yoko Ono were twin flames.”

A karmic partner is someone here to teach you a lesson needed to move forward in your life. Relationships with our karmic partner can be very tumultuous and cause upheaval, but they are necessary to help you in your soul journey. Your karmic partner can lead you to your soulmate and to your twin flame.

Of course, not every relationship lasts forever. That doesn’t mean it was a mistake. It was there for a purpose.

“Our relationships define us, even painful ones, so this is a great way of understanding how to appreciate relationships,” says Clara Jo. “These relationships teach us about the deepest, most profound love, but they also teach us to be willing to let go of it. Be thankful for every relationship you have. You might not have gotten married to the person, but you learn so much from them.”

Clara Jo is the author of Visualize and Harness Universal Energy, a practical guide for working with universal energy in everyday life. She co-hosts The Third Eye Challenge, every Monday at 7pm ET on Facebook and YouTube

