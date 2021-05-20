Power Distribution Unit Market 2020-2028 Global Insights on Key Trends, Expansion Plans, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Divers, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand for continuous power supply in automotive, energy, IT, BFSI, and defense coupled with rising need for data storage is expected to provide potential opportunities for power distribution unit over the coming years.

The "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type (Metered, Switched, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch, Others), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing & Processing Industry, Government & Defense, Automotive) and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In 2019, the global power distribution unit market accounted for >USD 3.50 billion. Additionally, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of >7% over the estimated period. Increasing need for stable and uninterrupted power supply, rising concern over critical data storage in government and defense bodies, and increasing number of data centers over the past few years is expected to open potential opportunity for power distribution unit manufacturers to increase their production output in order to fulfil growing industry power requirements.

The global power distribution unit study summaries the various features of the power distribution unit industry by gauging the market from value chain analysis, PESTEL model, and Porter’s Five Forces mode. Moreover, the power distribution unit market study encompasses various qualitative factors such as market restraints, market drivers, opportunities, key market trends, and impact of COVID on the industry. Additionally, the power distribution unit market study offers a complete valuation of the market competition through company profiles of the leading global and domestic manufacturers operating in this industry.

The power distribution unit market is expected to face strong competition amongst the already operating well-established manufacturers and new market entrants. Also, by joining mergers & acquisitions, alliances, acquisition of other firms, and creating alliance & collaborations, the power distribution unit industry manufacturers are looking for possible markets to take a competitive gain over the other manufacturers existing in this sector. For instance, in September 2019, Schneider Electric, a France based multinational company specialized in energy and automation solutions acquired L&T’s electric unit.

North America power distribution unit market size was valued at >USD 1 billion in 2019. Presence of well-established power distribution unit manufacturers followed by increasing spending by manufacturers in U.S. and Canada is expected to increase market concentration in coming years. For instance, Eaton Corporation launched high density power distribution unit in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to show promising future for power distribution unit market. Increasing infrastructure development activities in India, China, and Southeast Asia are expected to create demand for power distribution unit in coming years.

The global power distribution unit industry has large number of well-established manufacturers and small & medium scale manufactures. Key companies operating in this industry are Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, ABB, Cisco Systems, Vertiv, Socomec, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Delta Electronics, ATEN, and Panduit. Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting merger & acquisition, new product development, technological advancement, research & development, and facility expansion in order to form strategies to increase their customer base.

