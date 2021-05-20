Laboratory Gas Generators Market 2020-2028 Global Insights on Expansion Plans, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Divers, New Product Launch, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Increasing need for analytical techniques and methods in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is expected to provide potential opportunities over the coming years.

The "Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Type (Nitrogen Gas, Hydrogen Gas, Zero Air, Purge Gas, Others), Application (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Gas Chromatography, Gas Analyzers, Others), End User (Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies, Petrochemical and Chemical Companies, Food and Beverage, Others) and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global laboratory gas generators market size was valued at >USD 250.0 million in 2019. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 13% over the forecast years 2020-2028. Rising adoption in food & beverages, petrochemicals, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical applications is expected to open new avenues for laboratory gas generators industry over the coming years. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for laboratory gas generators by virtue of increasing penetration in the prevention of viral infection in medicine packaging.

The global laboratory gas generators study also outlines the various aspects of the global laboratory gas generators industry by evaluating the market from porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis. Moreover, the laboratory gas generators market report encompasses various qualitative factors such as market restraints, market drivers, opportunities, key market trends, and COVID impact on laboratory gas generators industry. Additionally, the laboratory gas generators market study offers a complete valuation of the market competition through company profiles of the leading global and domestic manufacturers operating in this industry.

The laboratory gas generators market is expected to face strong competition amongst the already operating well-established manufacturers and new market entrants. Also, by joining mergers & acquisitions, alliances, acquisition of other firms, and creating alliance & collaborations, the laboratory gas generators industry manufacturers are looking for possible markets to take a competitive gain over the other manufacturers existing in this sector.

North America dominated laboratory gas generators market in 2019. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnological manufacturers in U.S. and Canada followed by stringent government regulations on safety of food and pharma industry is expected to drive laboratory gas generators market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for laboratory gas generators market.

The global laboratory gas generators industry has large number of well-established manufacturers and small & medium scale manufactures. Key companies operating in this industry are Parker Hannifin Corporation, Peak Scientific Instruments, Ltd., Praxair Technology, Inc., LNI Swissgas, F-Dgsi, NEL, VICI DBS, Labtech S.R.L., Claind SRL, and Erredue S.P.A. Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting merger & acquisition, new product development, technological advancement, research & development, and facility expansion in order to form strategies to increase their customer base.

